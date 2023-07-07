Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: CCP Games, eve online

EVE Online Reveals 20th Anniversary Collectors Edition

Limited Run Games and CCP Games have partnered up for a special 20th Anniversary Collectors Edition set for EVE Online, up for pre-order now.

CCP Games have teamed up with Limited Run Games to release a special 20th Anniversary Collectors Edition for EVE Online, complete with some special additions. To be very clear, this is not the game, you are purchasing a copy of the game to play. This is a special collection of items, both physical and digital, for you to own as part of the game's anniversary. The company is currently taking pre-orders for the set now and running through September 10th, with the price currently at $175. We got more info on it for you below.

EVE Online 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition

The Limited Run EVE 20th anniversary Collector's Edition celebrates the past, present and the future of the EVE Universe, as we fly together into the third decade. It contains exclusive and limited EVE Online memorabilia celebrating this monumental 20th Anniversary milestone.

Physical Content

Deluxe 8" Megathron Ship Model

6" Fedo Plushie

Megathron Art Print by Lloyd George

Premium Blueprint Poster

The New Eden Soundtrack CD

20th Anniversary Enamel Pin

Empire Emblem Pin Set

Signed Certificate of Authenticity

Digital Content

Exclusive Megathron SKIN designed by T'Amber

Two new exclusive SKINS

Set of Genolution Implants

Five SOCT ships

Metamorphosis BPC – run of 3

EVE Online is a massively multiplayer science-fiction game of galactic proportions in which hundreds of thousands of players carve out interstellar empires through astronomic fleet battles and economic warfare. Set tens of thousands of years in the future, EVE is an immersive, community-driven experience filled with adventure, riches, danger, and glory. EVE Online features a vast player-run economy where every pilot's greatest asset is their starship, designed to accommodate their specific needs, skills, and ambitions. To establish themselves as major competitors, players use their natural business acumen, social skills, Machiavellian thinking, and cunning combat strategies alongside an extensive array of sophisticated equipment, customizable spaceships, and in-game corporations.

