EVE Online Set To Release Uprising Expansion On November 8th

CCP Games have revealed more details for the upcoming Uprising expansion for EVE Online, which will be released on November 8th. This expansion will add sixteen new ships to the mix, as you'll be getting a bevy of choices that will both enhance your fleet and give you options when charting your path across various worlds and sectors. You can check out some of what they have in store for the update below and get more details about each individual ship in their latest blog.

"EVE: Uprising brings a series of fresh content and features alongside numerous graphical and performance enhancements to EVE Online. The future of war has arrived with an intense combat-evolved update to Factional Warfare. Enlisted players can claim territory on behalf of their empire and engage other factions via new 'Frontlines': drawing pilots closer to the front of the battlefield to obtain rewards and strategic advantages over their enemies. As Factional Warfare evolves with further changes, players will see the battlefield of New Eden pose new challenges, threats, and unexpected consequences. With the Heraldry system, players can now fly their colors featuring corporation and alliance emblems that can be placed on their ships. Corporation and alliance emblems will act as the introduction to Heraldry, with many more customization options coming, such as citadel SKINs and holograms."

"In recent weeks, pilots across the star cluster have already been collecting blueprints and uncovering new frigates and battlecruisers as part of Empire Frontiers, following the Triglavian Collective's invasion. Now, however, eight additional new ships for a total of 16 are due to be made available across New Eden, with each empire producing its own fresh frigate, battlecruiser, destroyer, and dreadnought variant. The result of countless hours of careful work making sure the debuting ships complement the world and balance of EVE Online, Uprising's new vessels offer every kind of pilot tempting new options, whether you're focussed on combat, industry, exploration, enforcement, or carving your own role."