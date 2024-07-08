Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Vanguard

EVE Vanguard Shows Off New Roadmap To Early Access Release

CCP Games revealed a number of new details about EVE Vanguard this week, with a new roadmap to the game's Early Access release.

Article Summary CCP Games unveils EVE Vanguard roadmap towards Early Access in the Solstice Era.

Game developers emphasize building sovereignty in space with new tools and mechanics.

Enhanced nullsec features on the horizon, aiming for a dynamic and balanced ecosystem.

Player creativity celebrated through custom ship SKINs, with ongoing improvements promised.

After coming off the First Strike era, CCP Games has mapped out a brand new roadmap for EVE Vanguard as they enter the Solstice Era. The team released a new letter and a new video describing all of the new changes that will be coming to the game as they work their way to an Early Access release, which includes regular updates and dev diaries running until the end of the year. As to when this game will drop, that seems to still be an uncertainty. But we're guessing the game won't see the light of day beyond demos and special events until 2025. Here's a snippet from the letter below.

EVE Vanguard – Early Access Roadmap

SOVEREIGNTY IN SPACE

Owning space in New Eden should matter. It's not just about holding territory but about having real influence and control over it. We're working toward unifying the mechanics of claiming and owning space, taking valuable lessons from our experiences with Factional Warfare. Central to this evolution are the orbital skyhook and sovereignty hub. These tools are becoming the core of how you manage your claimed space, providing you with more autonomy and strategic options. Additionally, we see immense potential in integrating workforce management, opening even more avenues for you to shape your dominion.

ONGOING REJUVENATION OF NULLSEC

We plan on spending quite some time in nullsec, adding more content, gameplay opportunities, and balancing both the economy and the meta. While we are happy with the current state of the released mechanics and eagerly waiting to see how it all pans out, we're also taking a closer look at skyhook raiding in collaboration with the CSM, who have been instrumental in the process. We firmly believe that all of the mechanics, the updated combat sites, escalations, and upgrades will combine to provide a much stronger nullsec ecosystem. However, rubber needs to meet road – it's not all just theory crafting. We are keeping a close eye on all the changes to the overall economy, the LP currencies and stores, as well as wormhole ISK faucets and presence of dreadnoughts.

A NEW HUE FOR NEW EDEN

Seeing the incredible player-created ship SKINs has been nothing short of amazing. Your creativity surpasses our wildest imaginations, demonstrating the limitless potential of free expression. Since SKINs were first introduced, it has been our dream to enable everyone to display their own colors with pride and make their visual mark on New Eden. We completely understand the concerns that the SKINR tool has raised, and we are reacting to and actively improving the Paragon Hub user experience, rolling out updates throughout the summer based on your feedback. New colors and patterns will continue to be released outside of major expansions, and we're closely monitoring the market and pricing to ensure accessibility. Our commitment is to continually expand the capabilities of the SKINR tool, enhancing your ability to personalize and express your unique identity. In the meantime, PLEX and components from the AIR Daily Goals can contribute toward your ambitions with SKINR, and of course, all the elements are tradable on the player-driven market, including many components and patterns that are not available in the Paragon Hub.

