Evercade Announces Indie Heroes Collection 3 For Pre-Order

A new set of indie games are coming to Evercade next year, as Indie Heroes Collection 3 has been put up for pre-order this week.

Evercade revealed a new collection of modern indie games coming to their system as Indie Heroes Collection 3 is currently up for pre-order. The collection will come with 13 games of recently released indie titles, available for the first time on the cartridge-based system. The collection is up for pre-order right now, as it will eventually be released in February 2024. We have the full list of games in the collection for you here.

Donut Dodo: The fantastic Donut Dodo from pixel.games gets a native Evercade port for Indie Heroes Collection 3. Paying homage to arcade classics of the early '80s, this single-screen platformer will keep you chasing high scores until the small hours.

The fantastic Donut Dodo from pixel.games gets a native Evercade port for Indie Heroes Collection 3. Paying homage to arcade classics of the early '80s, this single-screen platformer will keep you chasing high scores until the small hours. Thunder Paw: In Thunder Paw, you'll take angry (and heavily armed) pupper Thunder through a series of dangerous levels on his epic quest to rescue his parents. Challenging platforming and plenty of secrets await!

In Thunder Paw, you'll take angry (and heavily armed) pupper Thunder through a series of dangerous levels on his epic quest to rescue his parents. Challenging platforming and plenty of secrets await! Big2Small: The animals are hungry in this colorful puzzler for Evercade! Guide Elle the Elephant, Gisele the Goat, and Melanie the Mouse to their favorite foods — it sounds easy, but you'll need to think carefully if you want to beat the tricky par scores!

The animals are hungry in this colorful puzzler for Evercade! Guide Elle the Elephant, Gisele the Goat, and Melanie the Mouse to their favorite foods — it sounds easy, but you'll need to think carefully if you want to beat the tricky par scores! Magic and Legend: Time Knights: Magic and Legend are ordinary kids thrown into extraordinary circumstances in this platform action game for Evercade. Hop through time and use various weapons to take on an alien threat that seeks to destroy Earth's history!

Magic and Legend are ordinary kids thrown into extraordinary circumstances in this platform action game for Evercade. Hop through time and use various weapons to take on an alien threat that seeks to destroy Earth's history! Doodle World Redrawn: The enhanced and expanded version of homebrew hit Doodle World comes to Evercade! Challenge a tricky platforming quest with your all-new double jump ability.

The enhanced and expanded version of homebrew hit Doodle World comes to Evercade! Challenge a tricky platforming quest with your all-new double jump ability. The Little Tales of Alexandria: In this story-based adventure game for Evercade, you've just moved into a new apartment complex. It's time to get to know your new neighbors — you might be surprised what you'll learn!

In this story-based adventure game for Evercade, you've just moved into a new apartment complex. It's time to get to know your new neighbors — you might be surprised what you'll learn! Alien Cat 2: Enhanced Edition: Alien Cat returns in this enhanced, expanded version of his tricky puzzle adventure for Evercade. Dodge traps to collect the spaceship parts, but keep a careful eye on your clones!

Alien Cat returns in this enhanced, expanded version of his tricky puzzle adventure for Evercade. Dodge traps to collect the spaceship parts, but keep a careful eye on your clones! Bubble Seahorse Adventures: You're a seahorse, and you want to go to the moon! Don't ask silly questions like "why?"Just grab your Evercade and prepare for a bubble-popping, enemy-hopping adventure!

You're a seahorse, and you want to go to the moon! Don't ask silly questions like "why?"Just grab your Evercade and prepare for a bubble-popping, enemy-hopping adventure! Orebody: Binder's Tale: In this all-action 8-bit platformer for Evercade, you'll take on the role of Binder the robot. His mission: discover the truth behind the grudge his former masters hold towards humanity!

In this all-action 8-bit platformer for Evercade, you'll take on the role of Binder the robot. His mission: discover the truth behind the grudge his former masters hold towards humanity! Skate Cat: Monsters have invaded the planet, and only one cool cat can save the day in this fun platformer for Evercade! Skate through varied levels, and upgrade your board to better fight the demonic threat.

Monsters have invaded the planet, and only one cool cat can save the day in this fun platformer for Evercade! Skate through varied levels, and upgrade your board to better fight the demonic threat. Bone Marrow: Forward planning is the name of the game in this Evercade title that combines puzzle, strategy, and RPG elements. Prepare your items by night and use them to defeat monsters in the day!

Forward planning is the name of the game in this Evercade title that combines puzzle, strategy, and RPG elements. Prepare your items by night and use them to defeat monsters in the day! Chibi Monster Br4wl: It's chaos for up to 4 players on Evercade VS with this all-action single-screen platformer. As a member of the undead, compete against your fellow monsters to snag boogly boo berries and satisfy your endless hunger!

It's chaos for up to 4 players on Evercade VS with this all-action single-screen platformer. As a member of the undead, compete against your fellow monsters to snag boogly boo berries and satisfy your endless hunger! Chew Chew Mimic: In this comedic puzzle game for Evercade, the knights are in search of treasure, and the Mimic is in search of its next meal. It's your job to satisfy them both with some carefully placed puzzle pieces!

