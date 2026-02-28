Posted in: Activision, Games, Mega Cat Studios, Microsoft, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blaze Entertainment, Evercade

Evercade Announces Mega Cat Studios, Activision, & Rare Titles

Evercade has revealed two new collections on the way, as well as a new pocket edition, all of which are due out over Spring 2026

Blaze Entertainment announced two new collections and a pocket edition on the way, as the title spans across three different companies. First, the company is making Mega Cat Studios Collection 3, which will come with ten of their most recent games in a single cartridge. The second is Activision Collection 2, which will bring 15 titles from the '80s and '90s together in one set. Finally, the HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket Rare Edition brings 14 Rare/Microsoft titles into a single pocket edition unit. We have details about all three items for you here as they'll arrive between April and June 2026.

Mega Cat Studios Collection 3

Explore another collection of new games originally designed for classic gaming hardware, put together by the best and brightest of today's independent developers!

Flap Happy: Flap your wings off in this 8-bit avian platformer for Evercade! Defy gravity, avoid menacing sharks, and conquer hazardous landscapes as you flap your way through each level.

Flap your wings off in this 8-bit avian platformer for Evercade! Defy gravity, avoid menacing sharks, and conquer hazardous landscapes as you flap your way through each level. Gravibots: Get ready to totally flip out in this puzzle platformer for Evercade! Use your power over gravity to change your own polarity, cling to the ceilings, and move blocks that will flip your foes on their head.

Get ready to totally flip out in this puzzle platformer for Evercade! Use your power over gravity to change your own polarity, cling to the ceilings, and move blocks that will flip your foes on their head. GunTneR: Take off for the 13th Dimension and save a sickly pet dingle! Battle enemies with your Quark Cannon and the experimental, unstable Chaos Cannon in this 8-bit shoot 'em up for Evercade.

Take off for the 13th Dimension and save a sickly pet dingle! Battle enemies with your Quark Cannon and the experimental, unstable Chaos Cannon in this 8-bit shoot 'em up for Evercade. Kudzu: The wizened gardening master, Zoen, has gone missing in a labyrinth made from the invasive kudzu plant. It's up to you to find him in this story-driven action-adventure for Evercade!

The wizened gardening master, Zoen, has gone missing in a labyrinth made from the invasive kudzu plant. It's up to you to find him in this story-driven action-adventure for Evercade! Machine Cave: Explore an interstellar maze in this physics-based piloting game for Evercade. Get ready to manoeuvre and drift as you pilot your spaceship with the forces of momentum, buoyancy and gravity!

Explore an interstellar maze in this physics-based piloting game for Evercade. Get ready to manoeuvre and drift as you pilot your spaceship with the forces of momentum, buoyancy and gravity! The Meating: Konstantinos the minotaur found himself slaughtered after a blind date gone wrong. Become a ghost minotaur and take revenge on the one who butchered you in this puzzle platformer for Evercade!

Konstantinos the minotaur found himself slaughtered after a blind date gone wrong. Become a ghost minotaur and take revenge on the one who butchered you in this puzzle platformer for Evercade! Plyuk: Take control of Plyuk, a little creature that can clone himself, and escape from a nefarious laboratory in this 8-bit puzzler for Evercade!

Take control of Plyuk, a little creature that can clone himself, and escape from a nefarious laboratory in this 8-bit puzzler for Evercade! Rocket Panda: In this fun jetpack adventure for Evercade, assume the role of Rocket Panda as you guide him through a terrifyingly tasty world of dangerous mazes. Can you defeat the evil Biscuit Head?

In this fun jetpack adventure for Evercade, assume the role of Rocket Panda as you guide him through a terrifyingly tasty world of dangerous mazes. Can you defeat the evil Biscuit Head? Super Fanger: Welcome to a thrilling game of tag like no other! Chase down your friends or evade their pursuit to avoid capture in this 16-bit thriller for Evercade.

Welcome to a thrilling game of tag like no other! Chase down your friends or evade their pursuit to avoid capture in this 16-bit thriller for Evercade. Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land: Gumball has fallen into Trick-or-Treat Land, and something is very wrong! Help him find his way home and battle the Chaos Sweets in this 8-bit role-playing adventure for Evercade.

Evercade – Activision Collection 2

Activision returns to Evercade with another collection of '80s classics. Includes H.E.R.O., Pitfall II: Lost Caverns, Stampede and more!

Boxing: Seconds out! Prove you're king of the ring on Evercade with Boxing, Activision's early take on the one-on-one fighting genre. Battle the computer boxer or challenge a friend on Evercade VS and Alpha!

Seconds out! Prove you're king of the ring on Evercade with Boxing, Activision's early take on the one-on-one fighting genre. Battle the computer boxer or challenge a friend on Evercade VS and Alpha! Checkers: Enjoy a friendly board game on Evercade with Activision's Checkers! Take on a computer opponent with three difficulty levels, or compete against a friend!

Enjoy a friendly board game on Evercade with Activision's Checkers! Take on a computer opponent with three difficulty levels, or compete against a friend! Cosmic Commuter: It is the year 2075 AD, and you're in charge of getting the commuters to work on time in this Activision classic for Evercade. Can you handle the Astrobus?

It is the year 2075 AD, and you're in charge of getting the commuters to work on time in this Activision classic for Evercade. Can you handle the Astrobus? Dragster: Timing and precision is the name of the game in this early Activision hit for Evercade. Pop the clutch, shift through the gears and burn up that quarter mile!

Timing and precision is the name of the game in this early Activision hit for Evercade. Pop the clutch, shift through the gears and burn up that quarter mile! H.E.R.O.: Launch a Helicopter Emergency Rescue Operation with this popular and influential Activision legend, now on Evercade. Explore perilous caverns, blast vile vermin and rescue the miners!

Launch a Helicopter Emergency Rescue Operation with this popular and influential Activision legend, now on Evercade. Explore perilous caverns, blast vile vermin and rescue the miners! Moonsweeper: Pilot the U.S.S. Moonsweeper and rescue the miners stranded on hostile moons in this Activision classic, now for Evercade! Can you survive the perils of Star Quadrant Jupiter?

Pilot the U.S.S. Moonsweeper and rescue the miners stranded on hostile moons in this Activision classic, now for Evercade! Can you survive the perils of Star Quadrant Jupiter? Oink!: Bigelow B. Wolf is going to huff, puff, and blow your house down in this Activision favourite, now on Evercade! Help the Three Little Pigs save their homes (and their bacon) from a terrible fate.

Bigelow B. Wolf is going to huff, puff, and blow your house down in this Activision favourite, now on Evercade! Help the Three Little Pigs save their homes (and their bacon) from a terrible fate. Pitfall II: Lost Caverns: Pitfall Harry is back in a whole new Activision adventure, now on Evercade. Explore the Lost Caverns deep beneath Peru, discover treasure and rescue Harry's companions!

Lost Caverns: Pitfall Harry is back in a whole new Activision adventure, now on Evercade. Explore the Lost Caverns deep beneath Peru, discover treasure and rescue Harry's companions! Plaque Attack: Dental hygiene has never been so much fun! Blast the junk food and protect your teeth in this popular Activision hit, now on Evercade.

Dental hygiene has never been so much fun! Blast the junk food and protect your teeth in this popular Activision hit, now on Evercade. River Raid II: Fly back into the danger zone with this classic Activision sequel for Evercade. Launch from your carrier, take aim for the river valley and destroy the enemy bridges!

Fly back into the danger zone with this classic Activision sequel for Evercade. Launch from your carrier, take aim for the river valley and destroy the enemy bridges! Robot Tank: The enemy Robot Tanks are advancing! Fight through the day, night and varied weather conditions in this Activision hit for Evercade.

The enemy Robot Tanks are advancing! Fight through the day, night and varied weather conditions in this Activision hit for Evercade. Seaquest: Deep beneath the ocean, your divers have found buried treasure! It's up to you to rescue them in this subaquatic shooter from Activision, now on Evercade.

Deep beneath the ocean, your divers have found buried treasure! It's up to you to rescue them in this subaquatic shooter from Activision, now on Evercade. Skiing: With Evercade, you can ski all year long! Skiing by Activision challenges you with a wide variety of slalom and downhill runs, designed for everyone from amateur to pro.

With Evercade, you can ski all year long! Skiing by Activision challenges you with a wide variety of slalom and downhill runs, designed for everyone from amateur to pro. Spider Fighter: Blast the bugs and protect your orchard from invasion in this Activision classic for Evercade! Take down the Master Nest and its Spy Pods, but watch out for Green Widows and Stingers!

Blast the bugs and protect your orchard from invasion in this Activision classic for Evercade! Take down the Master Nest and its Spy Pods, but watch out for Green Widows and Stingers! Stampede: Yeehaw! Grab your lasso and ride 'em, cowboy, 'cuz them dogies ain't gonna herd themselves! Take to the trails and catch the cattle in this Activision hit, now on Evercade.

HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket Rare Edition

The HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket Rare Edition is the newest in the award-winning Super Pocket retro gaming handheld range. Featuring 14 games, including the 64-bit classic Banjo-Kazooie

14 built-in console and computer games highlighting the history of Rare.

Banjo-Kazooie headlines alongside a mix of console greats like Battletoads.

Also included are home computer games such as Jetpac and Knight Lore.

Includes Evercade cartridge slot for expansion to over 650+ games.

