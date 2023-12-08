Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: C64, Evercade

Evercade Announces New Cartridge With The C64 Collection 3

Evercade will be revisiting The C64 era of gaming once agains as they have revealed a third collection of retro titles on the way.

Article Summary Evercade unveils The C64 Collection 3 with a lineup of 13 classic Commodore 64 games.

Physical cartridge includes a full-color manual, enhancing the retro gaming experience.

The collection will be compatible with all Evercade and Super Pocket systems.

Iconic titles like Boulder Dash and Summer Games II return, with a February 2024 release.

Evercade has revealed the latest collection of retro games coming to their systems as they revealed The C64 Collection 3. This all-new collection brings 13 games from the Commodore 64 era, cleans them up a little, and makes them playable on a modern cartridge-based console for you to play whenever you feel like. We have the rundown of all the games below as it will be released in February 2024.

Take your place among the greats in Summer Games II, race to your heart's content in Super Cycle, avoid the crushing rocks of Boulder Dash, and jump from robot to robot in Heavy Metal Paradroid! These and nine other games on this collection will be fully playable on all Evercade and Super Pocket systems and, as always, will be in a physical case with a full-color manual to guide you through any controls and button combinations. Perfect for learning those dance moves for Break Dance…

Summer Games II: The classic C64 multi-sports series returns to Evercade with more fun in the sun. Test your skills in Triple Jump, Rowing, Javelin, Equestrian, High Jump, Fencing, Cycling and Kayaking.

The classic C64 multi-sports series returns to Evercade with more fun in the sun. Test your skills in Triple Jump, Rowing, Javelin, Equestrian, High Jump, Fencing, Cycling and Kayaking. Boulder Dash: Legendary C64 classic Boulder Dash comes to Evercade. Guide the adventurer Rockford in his quest for diamonds through five difficulty levels of 16 brain-taxing caves each!

Legendary C64 classic Boulder Dash comes to Evercade. Guide the adventurer Rockford in his quest for diamonds through five difficulty levels of 16 brain-taxing caves each! Heavy Metal Paradroid: Andrew Braybrook's beloved cerebral shoot 'em up comes to Evercade. In Heavy Metal Paradroid, it's your job to save the day from a horde of droids gone wild!

Andrew Braybrook's beloved cerebral shoot 'em up comes to Evercade. In Heavy Metal Paradroid, it's your job to save the day from a horde of droids gone wild! Super Cycle: Hit the open road with C64 racer Super Cycle, now on Evercade. It's full throttle all the way as you compete against a pack of opponents… and some perilously varied road conditions!

Hit the open road with C64 racer Super Cycle, now on Evercade. It's full throttle all the way as you compete against a pack of opponents… and some perilously varied road conditions! Jumpman Junior: In this well-loved C64 platformer, now for Evercade, you'll leap and bound across the 12 levels of the Jupiter Command Substation as you attempt to defuse the Alienators' bombs.

In this well-loved C64 platformer, now for Evercade, you'll leap and bound across the 12 levels of the Jupiter Command Substation as you attempt to defuse the Alienators' bombs. Cyberdyne Warrior: The challenging C64 platformer comes to Evercade. Explore three dangerous planets and track down the missing droids to return them to their prison satellites.

The challenging C64 platformer comes to Evercade. Explore three dangerous planets and track down the missing droids to return them to their prison satellites. Cybernoid II: The Revenge: The tricky C64 exploratory shoot 'em up arrives on Evercade. Infiltrate a pirate base and retrieve the stolen goods, causing plenty of destruction along the way!

The tricky C64 exploratory shoot 'em up arrives on Evercade. Infiltrate a pirate base and retrieve the stolen goods, causing plenty of destruction along the way! Netherworld : This multi-scrolling shoot 'em up for C64 shines on Evercade. Trapped in another dimension, the only way back is to collect enough diamonds to find your way home.

: This multi-scrolling shoot 'em up for C64 shines on Evercade. Trapped in another dimension, the only way back is to collect enough diamonds to find your way home. Deliverance: Stormlord II: This challenging platformer, renowned for its impressive graphics on C64, comes to Evercade. Can you rescue the imprisoned fairies from a series of hellish environments?

This challenging platformer, renowned for its impressive graphics on C64, comes to Evercade. Can you rescue the imprisoned fairies from a series of hellish environments? Anarchy: Combining shoot 'em up and puzzle action, Anarchy is another classic C64 title arriving on Evercade. Drive your A.C.E. Mk2 Interceptor unit to quash a rebellion, but watch out for security droids!

Combining shoot 'em up and puzzle action, Anarchy is another classic C64 title arriving on Evercade. Drive your A.C.E. Mk2 Interceptor unit to quash a rebellion, but watch out for security droids! Exolon: This well-regarded but tricky C64 platformer is sure to keep you busy on Evercade. Blast your way through alien hordes and keep an eye out for the precious Hyper-Alloy Exoskeleton!

This well-regarded but tricky C64 platformer is sure to keep you busy on Evercade. Blast your way through alien hordes and keep an eye out for the precious Hyper-Alloy Exoskeleton! Street Sports Soccer: Take to the streets and kick off a game of urban soccer in this C64 sporting classic, now for Evercade. Challenge a computer-controlled opponent or play against a friend!

Take to the streets and kick off a game of urban soccer in this C64 sporting classic, now for Evercade. Challenge a computer-controlled opponent or play against a friend! Break Dance: This C64 classic about street dancing culture challenges you to show your best moves on Evercade. Have you got the juice or will you get burned?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!