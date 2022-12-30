Evercade Announces New Endeavors Coming In 2023

Evercade took some time today to chat with their loyal fans about some of the new stuff they have coming to their brand in 2023. The company sent out a letter from the Managing Director, Andrew Byatt, as he reflected on what happened in 2022 and what they intend to do in the coming year for the platform. Both for the regular console and the handheld version. We got some interesting notifications as they will be launching a Game Of The Month program for Evercade VS, a new move to have Capcom titles built into systems, a chat about stolen consoles, and more. We have snippets from the letter below for you to read over, highlighting some of the more important pieces.

"We were excited to start our new initiative of Game of the Month on Evercade VS to highlight some awesome indie retro developers. This is something we will carry on for 2023. If you missed this, you can play these games in our Indie Heroes 2 cartridge. We were also delighted to launch our Dual cart featuring Alwa's Awakening and Cathedral. Cathedral is our first native game on a cartridge (not a classic game running through emulation), and both games have been a big hit with the Evercade community.

"We were excited to bring the Evercade EXP into the Evercade EcoSystem, a better way to play your games on the move along with some legendary Capcom games built-in. We took the decision to include Capcom games on the system with an understanding that it was not our usual approach. As many of you know, licensing constraints meant we couldn't release these games on a cartridge at this time; it was built in or not having them at all. We decided on balance that having them in this way was better than the alternative. We told the community the truth of the situation, and people understood."

"The biggest shock of my year was taking a call from our logistics manager in early December to find out that thousands of Limited Edition consoles had been stolen whilst in transit. This was truly disheartening for the entire team, who had worked so hard to get products into the hands of customers. When we realized what had happened, we quickly gathered together with Funstock and devised a strategy to address the problem. At this time, the Police have not located the stock, and when we see any suspicious online listings, we are reporting them. We will update you if anything changes in their investigation, and customers will have already received the latest update from Evercade on their orders."

"Now the EXP has released, we are working on updates and improvements to make your experience better. We will have regular new Firmware over the coming months to address bugs, improve stability and add fun features that you will enjoy. […] Onto 2023, I have signed 11 new cartridges as of today, with several more deals being negotiated as I write. We aim to bring you more variety, more big names, more hidden gems and games from other systems we have not yet seen on Evercade. We have some exciting things coming your way."