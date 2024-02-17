Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercade, PIKO

Evercade Announces Piko Interactive Collection 4 Cartridge

Evercade announced that Piko Interactive Collection 4 will be coming out with ten new retro games for their console this April.

Evercade revealed that they have another set of Piko games coming to their retro gaming cartridge library, as Piko Interactive Collection 4 is on the way. Like previous collections, this will have ten games from the company's history, ready to play as if they were out on day 1. We have the complete list of everything in this collection, as ti will drop this April.

Evercade – Piko Interactive Collection 4

Glover (64-bit)

Charming 64-bit 3D platformer action comes to Evercade with Glover and his ball-bouncing quest to recover the Crystal Castle's most precious treasures.

Risky Woods

The wise old monks of the land have been turned into statues, and it's up to the brave young warrior Rohan to save them in Risky Woods, an atmospheric 16-bit platformer for Evercade.

Zero Tolerance Underground

In this impressive 16-bit first-person shooter by Randel Reiss, it's up to you to prevent an alien invasion from destroying the world's transport infrastructure. Your Evercade is up to the challenge — are you?

Street Racer

Kart racing comes to Evercade with a violent twist in Street Racer, a thrilling 16-bit title featuring split-screen two-player action!

Target: Renegade

It's time to clean up the mean streets once again in this classic 8-bit brawler for Evercade. Can you beat Mr. Big?

Sküljagger: Revolt of the Westicans

For ten years, the evil Sküljagger has ruled the island of Westica with an iron fist. Join the heroic Storm Jaxon in this 16-bit platforming adventure for Evercade as he attempts to overthrow the tyrant.

Bad Street Brawler

Bop'n rumble your way through the mean streets as former punk rocker and super-cool martial arts vigilante Duke Davis in this 8-bit brawler for Evercade.

Mermaids of Atlantis

Strategically pop bubbles and make use of mysterious magic powers in this aquatic-themed 8-bit puzzler for Evercade.

Star X

The race is on to save all of humanity from enslavement by an alien race in this 32-bit polygonal shoot 'em up for Evercade!

The Fidgetts

Freddie and Frankie Fidgett must make it back to the docks to reunite with their family, but they need your help in this 8-bit puzzle platformer for Evercade!

