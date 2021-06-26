The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 6

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Liepard V: I may just be a sucker for cats, but the Purrloin/Liepard line is, I find, quite underrated. What's great about Chilling Reign and the inclusion of this card is that it shows exactly where we are in the current Sword & Shield era. When an era is just starting out, there are two kinds of Ultra Rares you can expect in early sets: a ton of new Pokémon with the other spots filled by older, already wildly popular Pokémon. When we get further into an era, like we are now, you see sets loosen up and begin to deliver some unexpected Ultra Rares, like this Liepard here which makes for a terrific V with stunning colors.

Metagross V & VMAX: It's been a while since Metagross has gotten TCG love, so these two were well overdue. Metagross's first V and VMAX both do this absolute monster of a Steel-type Pokémon justice, with the latter among the most exciting VMAX pulls in the set from the sheer power that radiates from it.

