Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Build & Battle Promos Revealed

Pre-release events begin this weekend for the latest Pokémon TCG expansion: Sun & Moon – Chilling Reign. Official tournament game stores will be able to sell Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes starting Saturday, June 5th, which will give players and collectors their first taste of this new set, which will be the largest expansion of the Sword & Shield era thus far when taking the Secret Rares into account. These boxes contain four packs of Chilling Reign, an "Evolution" pack (this is a deck-building set of cards and is unrelated to the popular, out-of-print set XY: Evolutions), and one of four holographic Black Star Promos. Ahead of the pre-release festivities kicking off, the four promos available through these boxes have leaked online.

The Pokémon TCG promos included are part on the ongoing Sword & Shield Black Star Promos set, and they include:

SWSH112: Cinderace

SWSH113: Inteleon

SWSH114: Cresselia

SWSH115: Passimian

The odds of pulling any one of these promos is random, so those hoping to collect the whole set will have to purchase multiple Build & Battle Boxes. Many stores are limiting the number of these that can be purchased throughout the day due to the incredibly high demand for Pokémon TCG products.

Big box stores like Target and Walmart, the former of which has just announced that they will resume stocking Pokémon TCG products this week, do not receive Build & Battle boxes, and will not stock Chilling Reign-branded items until the set's larger release on June 18th, 2021. You can use Pokémon's event locator to find official tournament stores nearby. Personally, while big box stores have struggled to keep all trading card products with the exception of 1,000,000 copies of every since Magic: The Gathering releases which are often decorated with a "please, somebody buy me" post-it, it has been local game stores that have kept people able to open Pokémon product during this time.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool this week for an early opening of a Chilling Reign booster box and Elite Trainer Box, courtesy of the Pokémon TCG.