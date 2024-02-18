Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercade, Sunsoft

Evercade Revealed Sunsoft Collection 2 Arriving This April

Evercade revealed another retro collection on the way for their console, as they delve deeper into the Sunsoft collection.

Among some of the announcements Evercade made for the Spring, we're getting a second Sunsoft title with Sunsoft Collection 2. It is not as beefy as some of the other collections but still contains some gems. This one will give you seven classic titles from the Sunsoft library, including Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel and Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors. You can pre-order the cartridge version of the collection now as it will be released this April.

Evercade – Sunsoft Collection 2

Sunsoft returns to Evercade with a selection of 7 big hits and cult classics. Includes Ufouria: The Saga, Blaster Master: Enemy Below, Aero the Acro-Bat 2, Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel, Daze Before Christmas, Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors and the first localized release of Pri Pri Primitive Princess!

Blaster Master: Enemy Below

Hop back into the driver's seat of Sophia III for another trip underground in Blaster Master: Enemy Below, an 8-bit handheld take on Sunsoft's classic exploration platformer series.

Ufouria: The Saga

One of Sunsoft's most sought-after games comes to Evercade! In Ufouria: The Saga, four friends must work together to escape from a strange other world in an open-structure platforming adventure.

Daze Before Christmas

Take on the role of Santa in this festive Sunsoft platformer for Evercade, formerly an Australian and European exclusive. Recover the presents and save Christmas… or unleash the Anti-Claus to get all that rage out!

Aero the Acro-Bat 2

Aero the Acro-Bat 2 sees our platforming hero return to Evercade, only to be drawn into a strange and magical other world! Meanwhile, the evil Edgar Ektor is preparing his mysterious "Plan B"…

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel sees Aero's greatest rival taking time out from playing the villain to save his forest homeland in a martial arts-themed platforming adventure for Evercade.

Pri Pri Primitive Princess!

This 8-bit handheld platforming puzzler was formerly exclusive to Japan, but now Evercade players the world over can enjoy our hero Totom's tricky quest to win the beautiful Pri Pri's hand in marriage.

Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors

This sci-fi fighting game for Evercade is the precursor to Sunsoft's cult arcade hit Waku Waku 7. Featuring eight crazy characters and stages without boundaries, be prepared for fierce battles against a colourful cast!

