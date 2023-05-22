Everdream Valley Confirmed For Release On May 30th Time to get farming going in another sim title with a hint of magic, as Everdream Valley will be released at the end of the month.

Untold Tales confirmed this week that we will see Everdream Valley released on May 30th, as the game comes to PC and PlayStation consoles. The team confirmed the date this morning for both PC and PlayStation consoles, with the news at the Switch version will be out later this year. We got the latest trailer and more info below as we'll see the game come out next week.

"Everdream Valley is a vast farming adventure with a touch of magic. By day, you'll restore your special corner of the valley – raise various crops, care for a slew of animals, and help rebuild your grandparent's farm. At night, magic dreams let you embody various farmland creatures to complete special challenges."

Bring Life and Charm Back to the Farm: This little homestead needs a lot of attention. A sprawling variety of fruits and veggies to grow and a vast collection of animals to raise. Protect your crops, keep your animals happy, and gather the resources to repair and expand your farm.

This little homestead needs a lot of attention. A sprawling variety of fruits and veggies to grow and a vast collection of animals to raise. Protect your crops, keep your animals happy, and gather the resources to repair and expand your farm. Create an Animal Paradise: Everdream Valley has very few people disturbing the peace so animals thrive here. Pigs, cows, chickens, ducks, goats, alpacas… the list goes on. Each creature (wild and domesticated) comes with some unique influence on your farm. Everdream Valley is all about caring for animals, so rest assured you'll never be turning your favorite cow Bessie into a burger patty.

Everdream Valley has very few people disturbing the peace so animals thrive here. Pigs, cows, chickens, ducks, goats, alpacas… the list goes on. Each creature (wild and domesticated) comes with some unique influence on your farm. Everdream Valley is all about caring for animals, so rest assured you'll never be turning your favorite cow Bessie into a burger patty. The Best of Fluffy Sidekicks: At your side will always be your trusty doggie companion. Choose from 13 different breeds and train your best bud to help with things like herding, tracking, finding treasure, and more. There's a cat too. Win him over and maybe he'll do something for you in return too. Maybe.

At your side will always be your trusty doggie companion. Choose from 13 different breeds and train your best bud to help with things like herding, tracking, finding treasure, and more. There's a cat too. Win him over and maybe he'll do something for you in return too. Maybe. The Magic Comes Out at Night: At night the magic of the valley comes out and your dreams let you become one of many animals on the farm through unique mini-games. Each has its own special reward or impact on your farm the next day.

At night the magic of the valley comes out and your dreams let you become one of many animals on the farm through unique mini-games. Each has its own special reward or impact on your farm the next day. A Relaxed Sandbox of Adventures: Your summer days in the valley aren't just about looking after the farm. There's so much more to do! Spend the nights camping, build a treehouse, catch and collect bugs, go fishing, get new clothes, cook, take photos, build furniture, go treasure hunting. Each adventure gives you something back to help you grow your farm even more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!