EverQuest II Reveals Game's 19th Expansion: Renewal Of Ro

In the latest producer letter, Darkpaw Games revealed the latest expansion for EverQuest II, which they are calling Renewal Of Ro. The letter actually went over a number of items, including how they're working with Extra life again, which we have a snippet of that info down below. But the big selling point to the letter was the reveal of the latest expansion. Unfortunately, outside of the artwork, they didn't really say much of anything about it. Aside from the artwork you see here, which more than obviously is going to play into some of the game's history, all we really know is that it will come out in 2023. Until then, we're waiting for the company to release a new content roadmap to find out when.

We're partnering with Extra Life again this year to help raise funds for Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. Donations go to the selected children's hospital that the fundraiser selects, so if you'd like to help raise funds for a different hospital join the Darkpaw Games fundraising team and select that hospital. Children's hospitals perform such an important role in our communities. They literally are the difference between life and death for some children. On a very personal note, my family would look very different today if not for the lifesaving services that Rady Children's Hospital provided. The official Extra Life Game Day is November 5, 2022 and we have some plans to make this year bigger than before. So be on the lookout for the announcement! Now you're probably anticipating the next expansion so let's get into it! Beta opens October 4th, 2022. To see what's coming, get your pre-order in to gain access and then fire off a /beta on your favorite Live and/or TLE characters to be ready once the server unlocks. (You can learn more about participating in Beta here.)