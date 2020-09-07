Everspace 2 Now Has A Release Window With A New Trailer

After months of waiting to know when it would come out, Rockfish Games has finally given Everspace 2 a release window. Well, sort of. The game will be entering Early Access on Steam in December 2020. The game has gone through a number of changes and even got delayed a bit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears all those wrinkles have been ironed out. Now they appear to be on a path to eventually get the game out sometime next year. But for now, you can download a demo of it on the Steam page and try it out before Early Access rolls around. The game also got a new trailer, which you can check out below.

Embark on an exciting journey

Discover alien species, unveil mysteries, find hidden treasures and defend your valuables against outlaw clans. But don't get cocky: there will be some high-risk/high-reward areas waiting for you where grabbing that ultra-special gear and getting out alive will require some serious piloting skills and all your talent for improvisation.

Let the lasers do the talking

Annihilate your foes the Everspace way: Dodge, dash, roll and boost guns blazing into frantic dogfights, leaving only a trail of space scrap behind. Use a wide range of weaponry and abilities to defeat a large variety of opponents like drones, fighters, heavy bombers and powerful gunships all the way to massive capital vessels. Always look around and use your environment to your advantage, and gain the upper hand even if you are outnumbered.

Have it your own way

Expand your private ship collection from a virtually endless supply of ships, composed of various unique ship classes and optimize your build to perfection. Cleverly combine modules, weapons, devices, and perks to fit your individual playstyle and the current objective.

Epic loot awaits

Hunt for the next better gear and be ready to constantly re-evaluate your current setup. Look for loot that fits your playstyle but be willing to leave your comfort zone and try something new. Be ready to find and exploit synergistic effects between equipment, perks, devices, and ships to fully maximize their potential.

From rags to riches

Roam the world looking for the best deals on certain commodities, becoming the part-time trader you always wanted to be. However, prices will vary based on supply and demand, so you better check about the latest offerings before you set course to the next trading station. Always be on the look-out against ambushes during interstellar travel.