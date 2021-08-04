Everspace 2 Releases New Update With Zharkov: The Vortex

Set in a gas cloud system, Zharkov: The Vortex is packed full of new environments, locations, and star bases to discover. Fair warning, Zharkov is Everspace 2's most dangerous area yet as it is filled with lightning storms, ruined hulks, and strong enemies seeking their next target. Playing as Adam, a former clone pilot, the player will dive deep into the shady dealings of the Grady & Brunt mining operation and uncover secrets leading to mysteries of The Ancients, and learn how the factions in the game are all connected. During a certain section of a high-risk undercover operation, players have to prove their 6DOF maneuvering skills when navigating a remote-controlled maintenance drone through narrow tunnels and pass laser security barriers undetected to prevent an inside job from going south.

New Star System – Zharkov: The Vortex takes players deep into the eye of the storm

New Companion – Tareen the Okkar Trader joins as the homebase quartermaster, expanding storage capabilities and allowing for more ships to be held in the base hanger

New Light Fighter Class: The Vanguard – A lightweight, highly maneuverable reconnaissance ship with a high emphasis on speed/mobility and defensive measures

New Everspace 2 Main and Side Missions – The plot thickens, so players will start putting the pieces together of how everything is connected in this mind-bending sci-fi story

New Gear – The new Fusion Hook allows for quick turns through asteroid fields; new Corrosion, Armorbreaker, Shieldbreaker, and Destabilizer missiles and Web and Corrosion mine launchers add an arsenal of new ways to destroy enemy ships

Newly Voiced Lines – Added English voice acting for dialog added since the previous Contracts/Hinterlands update

New Activities, Mini-Missions, and Challenges – All kinds of activities have been scattered through the new star system

And More – New music, ship colors, item set bonuses, item affix, crafting UI/UX improvements, and lots more!