Everspace 2 Reveals Xbox & PlayStation Release Date

Everspace 2 is finally arriving on both Xbox and PlayStation systems, as the game will make its console debut this August.

Rockfish Games has given both Xbox and PlayStation players a chance to play Everspace 2 as they revealed the official console release date. We now know the game will be coming out for both consoles on August 15th, complete with all of the content and updates released for PC so far. The news also came with a brand new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom. Enjoy!

"Everspace 2 puts you in the pilot seat in this fast-paced single-player space shooter, where vicious encounters and brutal challenges stand between you and that next epic loot drop. Explore the war-torn star systems of the Demilitarized Zone of Cluster 34—each massive handcrafted area is packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils to encounter. Experience a thrilling sci-fi story following Adam, a clone pilot seeking his place in the universe. The events of his past tangle with clashing factions as the DMZ approaches a boiling point. Escape colonial capture, navigate the intrigues of local warlords, evade energy-maddened cultists, and fend off war-hungry aliens. Adam will need more than wits, luck, and skill to survive—gather a team of experts to achieve his payday and finally achieve his dream of escaping the DMZ. Meet old friends and new allies, each with their own stories to tell. They will join you during missions, provide upgradable perks, unlock new abilities, and aid your path forward."

"Discover alien species, unveil mysteries, find hidden treasures, and defend your cargo against outlaw gangs in an exciting 30-hour campaign. Completionists can dive deep into the Everspace universe and spend more than 90 hours to complete every side mission, finish every challenge, and discover every hidden secret. Annihilate your foes, the Everspace way. Dodge, dash, roll, and boost guns blazing into frantic dogfights, leaving a trail of space scrap behind. Use a wide range of weaponry and abilities to defeat drones, fighters, heavy bombers, and powerful gunships. But don't get cocky! Massive capital vessels and ancient guardians will push the skills of even the most experienced pilots. Use your environment to your advantage, and gain the upper hand against greater numbers."

