What We Know About Dragon Ball Super Card Game Zenkai Set 03

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This as-of-yet-untitled expansion is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, include the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at everything we know about this as-of-yet-untitled expansion.

This Dragon Ball Super Card Game set will be released with two separate kinds of booster packs, which differs from the normal release structure. The standard packs will come in booster boxes of 24 packs each. Each booster pack will contain twelve cards and has an MSRP of $4.19. The new form of booster packs coming in this set are called Collector's Booster packs. They will have additional cards that can be found called "Exclusive Illustrations." The available Exclusive Illustrations include:

36 Silver Foil cards

33 Holo Cards

3 SCR (Secret Rare) Holo Cards

1 "New" Holo Card

As information comes out about what any of that may mean, we will update. The wording of the solicitation seems to allude toward every card in the pack being holographic. Each Booster Box of these Collector's Booster packs will come with twelve packs. Each pack, it seems, MSRPs for $23.99 which is incredibly high. These cards must be great. We shall see.

The structure of the standard set is as follows:

30 commons (60 including parallel foils)

19 uncommons (38 including parallel foils)

15 rares (30 including parallel foils)

18 Super Rare

15 Special Rare

3 Secret Rare

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.