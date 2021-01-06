Everspace 2 Will Be Coming To Early Access In Two Weeks

Rockfish Games revealed today that they will be bringing Everspace 2 to Steam's Early Access and GOG's Games In Development system. The company revealed the game will drop into both on January 18th, 2021, and will launch in English with professional voice acting for the first 12+ hours of the story campaign. Along with several side missions that take place in the first two star systems. This version of the game have at least 25 hours of gameplay, but it will still run you €37.99 / $39.99 / £31.99 to play it. It's one of the reasons we tend to criticize early releases like this because developers are still charging you full price for an incomplete title, so this one all depends on how much faith you have that the final product will be awesome. We have a quote from the CEO about the development of it below.

"After multiple rounds of community testing by some 2,000 players, and great feedback from various gaming outlets and content creators on the closed Beta, Everspace 2 is ready for Early Access. We can't wait to receive feedback on the initial release version from space game enthusiasts on Steam and GOG," says Michael Schade, CEO & Co-Founder of Rockfish Games. "Of course, the game is far from being finished. On top of the two star systems Everspace 2 pilots will be able to explore in Early Access at launch, we plan to have four to six more as well as several additional player ship subclasses beyond the Interceptor, Sentinel, Striker, Gunship, and Scout at launch, to be gradually added on a quarterly basis. In the final game, players will also be able to enjoy twice as much story content plus lots of worthwhile endgame activities. We look forward to working closely with our community over the course of the next 12 to 18 months to make an outstanding narrative-driven open-world space looter shooter."