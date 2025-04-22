Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Top Hat Studios

Everything Revealed During The 2025 Top Hat Showcase

Top Hat Studios held their own showcase this afternoon with several game announcements and updates from the indie game studio

Article Summary Top Hat Studios unveil exciting games with The MIX, setting the stage for a wave of upcoming livestreams.

Explore new titles like "Labyrinth Of The Demon King" and retro-inspired "Alisa: The Parting."

Curios Showcase features promising indie gems, enhancing potential for small developers.

Discover unique experiences in anime, RPG, and roguelike genres, including "Motorslice" and "ZWAARD."

Top Hat Studios held their own gaming showcase today, working together with The MIX, providing some new game reveals and updates on several titles. This was basically a chance for them to get everything out there that they're working on so it can be seen by people before it's all buried under the impending tsunami of livestreams arriving in a few weeks. We have all of the games featured today for you below and the livestream for you above.

As unexpected developments lead to Alisa being engulfed and descending into the madness of the Dollhouse, her partner Jean-François is left with his own mystery and set of questions to answer. An unforgettable action-packed adventure with crispy pixel polygons, pre-rendered backgrounds, and cinematics, Alisa: The Parting looks and plays exactly like a late '90s and early 2000s 32-bit game, in both solo and co-op play.

Venture through the Labyrinth Of The Demon King, solving puzzles and fighting fearsome monsters in an epic quest to track down the demon who betrayed your lord and end its life.

Bombsheell Blitz is a super adorable, retro/low-poly anime styled explosive twin-stick tank shooter with minor roguelite elements. Upgrade your tank and ace your combat exams to impress your cute supervisors with the highest scores you can!

It was meant to just be a regular job for "P," but things are never that simple. Parkour through the ruins of a megastructure, climb massive bosses, and hunt down every piece of construction equipment in this anime parkour slice of life action-adventure with immaculate vibes.

Embrace your inner demon or be consumed by it. Silly Polly Beast is the story of a girl who, by the will of fate, faced the beast, and in order to become free – she was forced to study its nature. A story-driven shooter with aggressive gunfights and terrifying monsters awaits you. How far can you go in the fight for your freedom?

Crypt Custodian

Highly successful developer of Sheepo, Islets, and Crypt Custodian teases their latest game. Crypt Custodian was one of the highest-rated indie games of last year.

Curios Showcase

Curios is a new program from Top Hat Studios intended to help smaller indie teams reach their maximum potential. The first 5 titles that debuted include puzzle-adventure Thief's Roulette, retro dungeon-delving platformer Dungeon Gals, treasure hunting Latin-inspired Zelda-like The Girl From Arknya, cartoon adventure Witchfall, and anime-inspired 3D adventure platformer Hyper Team Recon.

Unnamed Molegato Game

From the developer of acclaimed low-poly platforms Frogun & Frogun Encore comes a brand new experience, to be revealed in full later this summer.

A follow-up to 2024's Athenian Rhapsody; Tuscany has been obliterated by Thunder Goober for his own entertainment! Play as Lambypoo and adventure through the broken land of Tuscany in this genre-defying WarioWare-soaked open world RPG experience, either making friends and having them join your team or defeating enemies for their EXP in your efforts to save your cousins and reunite Tuscany.

Slip between the cracks of reality into a broken world where danger awaits at every turn. Taking inspiration from The Backrooms' liminal space aesthetic, The Backworld mixes up the formula of what an indie RPG is by combining surrealist horror, absurdism, and twists on well-loved RPG mechanics. Forge your own path — every choice matters.

Set off on a musical journey with Ebi, navigating through challenges to save the Annual City Festival from the threats of the Shushinator. Meet friends, collect sounds, and hold your own live concerts & remixes!

Top-down action adventure with elemental magic gameplay. Guilt pushes you on a journey to restore the elements in a pre-apocalyptic world. Use and combine your elemental powers to fight and solve puzzles across the temples.

Hero.EXE is a strategic action RPG focused on grid-based combat, visual novel-style decisions, and deck building. Explore the vast digital landscape of another world's internet. Battle glitches and other pilots to become even stronger.

Experience a wholesome JRPG-farm game inspired by the classics! Train cute blob creatures, take care of your farm, and make friends with the people of Clover Town.

Paper Animal Adventure is a cute roguelike game where you can explore a colorful world, fight scary enemies, and relax with your friends at the campfire! Will you be the one to seal the timelines and find the missing king?

An unexplained tragedy brings together the fate of a group of strangers inside an ever-shifting mansion of horrors. Rogue Mansion is the classic survival horror revival you've been waiting for, combined with roguelike mechanics for endless replayability.

SONZAI is a story-rich, social link-based RPG with combo character action & JRPG elements. The town of Kumotoshi holds secrets. A new life, new people, new spirits. What are the threads that bind people together? What is the nature of magic? All presented in a beautiful, completely hand-drawn style.

Enter the world of SteamDolls in this narrative-driven stealth-meets-action adventure. Step into the blood-drenched shoes of The Whisper, played by David Hayter, and entrench yourself in the shadows of a labyrinthine city gone mad.

Explore a charmingly '90s fantasy world in this 2D action RPG! Save your island home from sinking, and become a hero in the process. Encounter monsters, solve puzzles, and unleash the joy of exploration and discovering secrets.

Marbles and Checkers were swept away by a storm, and they need your help finding their way home! In this '90s platforming adventure, there's a ton of stuff to do and even more to collect.

Craft your ultimate sword by scavenging parts in a post-apocalyptic world. Navigate an expansive open world, relying on the might of your customized blade to overcome dangerous species infected by mysterious technology.

