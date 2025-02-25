Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lushfoil Photography Sim, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Skin Deep, To a T, Wanderstop, Wheel World

Everything Revealed During The Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025

Yesterday, the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 livestream took place, and here's everything revealed during that presentation

This week, Annapurna Interactive held its own small showcase for Stean Next Fest, aptly named the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025. During the livestream, which you can check out above, they revealed several new titles, as well as updates for games that are already out. We have details on the major announcements for you here.

Wheel World

Kicking off the show was Wheel World, a single-player bicycle racing adventure where you're tasked with preventing the world from collapsing. Customize your ride, explore, and compete in this cycling journey with original music from the electronic music label Italians Do It Better when it launches this summer on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Skin Deep

Immersive sim sandbox Skin Deep, a single-player shooter that challenges players to creatively solve a pirate spaceship takeover by subverting, sneaking and sabotaging, will officially be launching on Steam on April 30, 2025.

Wanderstop

Cozy narrative game Wanderstop, from the designer of The Stanley Parable, will let players have an early taste with a playable demo starting today for Steam Next Fest. For the those looking for the full tea shop management experience, Wanderstop was also announced to be launching on Xbox Series X|S as well as previously announced platforms Steam and PlayStation 5 on March 11, 2025.

Lushfoil Photography Sim

Explore diverse landscapes, tinker with camera settings, and capture the perfect shot in Lushfoil Photography Sim. Experience the delight of travel photography when it launches April 15, 2025 on Steam and newly announced platforms Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

To a T

Led by esteemed Katamari Damancy creator Keita Takahashi, to a T is a charming, colorful adventure game about a teen navigating life in a small town with their cute dog companion. While their body is stuck in a T-pose, they do their best to make the most of it. To a T launches May 28 on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The latest trailer for the game features an original track, "The Giraffe Song," performed by Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe, Adventure Time).

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Critically-acclaimed rhythm game Sayonara Wild Hearts is blasting onto PlayStation 5 today! Speed through a brand-new PS5 exclusive game mode chasing high scores in endlessly replayable levels to a random assortment of songs in the game's iconic soundtrack. Sayonara Wild Hearts also now features upgraded 4K visuals, runs at up to 120 FPS, and supports haptic feedback on PS5. Those who own the game on PlayStation 4 can upgrade their copy to the PlayStation 5 version for free as long as both platforms are linked to the same Sony account.

