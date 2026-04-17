Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxies Spring Showcase

Everything Revealed During The Galaxies Spring Showcase 2026

We have the full rundown of every video game featured in the Galaxies Spring Showcase 2026 that took place this week

Article Summary Catch up on every major reveal and trailer from the Galaxies Spring Showcase 2026 livestream event.

Discover over 50 upcoming games, ranging from AAA blockbusters to innovative indie debuts.

Get first details on new expansions, sequels, and surprise premieres across multiple gaming genres.

Find highlights of unique co-op, strategy, survival, horror, RPG, and party games landing in 2026.

The Galaxies Spring Showcase 2026 livestream took place this week, with organizers highlighting dozens of video games, from AAA titles to indie darlings. This was a 90 minute block of features and trailers, giving updates and premieres for 50 different video games across several genres. The off part about the stream is that it's tied to no event; it's just one of the most random commercial-fest showcases you'll see every calendar year that seems like it has little reason to exist, other than to promote games in a month with no major IRL events. You can watch it above as we have the full rundown of every game on the show below.

33 Immortals

33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play a damned soul, and rebel against God's final judgment. Pick-up and raid, cooperate to survive hordes of monsters, defeat massive bosses, and face the wrath of God in the ultimate fight for your eternal life.

'83

'83 is a 40v40 squad based, objective focused online tactical first person shooter set in a Cold-War-Gone-Hot scenario. It's designed with 'accessible realism' for the most enjoyable, but still hardcore experience that gets you to the action fast, without losing the lethality of war.

A Study in Blue

Play as Kenneth, a private detective, and Blue, a runaway searching for answers. Explore the megacity of Republica in a semi-open world, solve criminal cases, make decisive moral choices, and uncover the truth behind Blue's past.

Akatori

Akatori is an epic metroidvania where you wield your staff to fight, jump, and explore diverse realms across different eras. Explore worlds spanning different eras, battle formidable enemies, and help Mako stop the Amber Storms that poison all living things.

Atomic Heart's Next DLC

Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots. The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots—all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world.

Bus Bound

Step into the driver's seat in Bus Bound, the latest title from the creators of Bus Simulator 21. Explore a vibrant city in officially licensed buses, and help transform it into a pedestrian-friendly paradise—one stop at a time.

Causal Loop

Causal Loop is a narrative puzzler that blends mind-bending mechanics with a rich sci-fi story about time, consequence, and survival. Solve intricate puzzles by using the signature "echo" mechanic to record, replay, and interact with up to three versions of your past self. Can you break the loop?

Construction Simulator: Evolution

Construction Simulator: Evolution is going to offer the most immersive construction worker experience so far. Simulation fans can look forward to Volvo Construction Equipment and other new license partners. Next to this, the game will offer access to challenging manual labor and impressive demolition works, as well as numerous other brand-new and unprecedented features!

Dawn of Defense

Dawn of Defense is an RTS–Tower Defense Roguelite where you raise your defenses, command troops in real time, and build your war economy. Defend against relentless hordes while leading counterattacks to secure resources and expand your territory. Adapt each run with powerful upgrades as you reclaim your homeland from the baneful Empire.

Delivery Must Complete

High-speed Acelike Roguelike with SSSTYLE. Cut across cel-shaded, action-packed, arcade-paced dogfights as you fly, fight, and upgrade your roster of kickass planes. Every battle is massive, every location is procedural, and every fight is a spectacle- whether it's aircraft, blimps, dragons, or mechs

Directive 8020

From the creators of Until Dawn and The Quarry, an all-new sci-fi survival horror adventure. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. To help them survive, the choices you make are more important than ever! Evade real-time threats where any step could be your last. Decide who to trust in a world where anyone could be a deadly extraterrestrial impostor.

EchoBreaker

A lightning-fast precision speedrunner where you pilot an armoured rig that can manipulate time itself. Every second matters, and going faster means risking everything.

Echoes of Aincrad

In Echoes of Aincrad you will forge your own hero and conquer the floating castle of Aincrad with each quest, exploring, gaining skills, and steeling your resolve in the face of all sorts of enemies & fearsome bosses. Shape your adventure by adapting your equipment, weapons, statistics, partner and special skills to reflect your playstyle, will you rise and claim your destiny or fall to foes stronger than you imagined?

Farever

Forge your legend in a forgotten realm! Farever is an online co-op action RPG set in a vast fantasy open world. Alone or with allies, explore wild landscapes and epic dungeons, build your own playstyle, craft powerful equipment and carve your path through dynamic combat and playful platforming.

Forever Skies

Forever Skies is a first-person survival game set on a post-apocalyptic, ecologically ruined Earth. Play solo or with up to 3 friends as you build, upgrade, and fly a high-tech airship. Scavenge resources, craft tools, and face dangers on the surface as you hunt for a cure to save humanity.

Frostrail

Through the frost, death follows the tracks. Dive into a ruthless survival FPS, solo or co-op. Explore, scavenge, craft and fight to endure a frozen, corrupted world. Operate and upgrade your steam-powered train through an unforgiving wasteland, where every choice is a matter of survival.

Glasshouse

Feudalpunk CRPG, with Turn-based combat, set in a lockdown apartment block at the dawn of a world war. Investigate the mysterious triple murder next door, fight the Political Conspiracy, and make terrible choices before the flatmates do it for you!

Hell Let Loose Vietnam

Step into the explosive fury of war with Hell Let Loose: Vietnam. Play a decisive role in one of the most iconic conflicts in history with expansive 50v50 player battles, where teamwork, tactics, and an arsenal of destructive weapons combine to shape the battlefield in your favor.

Hotel Architect

Step into the shoes of a hotel owner as you design, build, and manage grand hotels around the world. Juggle demanding guests, frantic logistics, and plenty of unexpected surprises in Hotel Architect; the ultimate hotel construction and tycoon management game!

Huntdown: Overtime

Corporations turned crime-infested streets into profit margins for bounty hunters, and John Sawyer is going to make a killing. Hunt, die, upgrade, repeat in this explosive roguelite prequel where every strategic upgrade strips away more flesh and builds a cybernetic fighter one chrome limb at a time.

Kitaria Fables

Team up with new heroes Alice and Dusty as they embark on an intrepid adventure across the mysterious Arkadera Peninsula in this wholesome action RPG with farming and crafting. Develop unique combat skills, gather precious materials, and forge powerful items, all while tending to your growing farm, either alone or together with a friend!

Lysward

Lysward is a single-player survival adventure set in a vast and unforgiving desert in the fantastical world of Umbra. Explore, craft, team up with your companion, and leverage the Amri magic to endure the heat.

Mouse: PI For Hire

Mouse: PI For Hire is an action-packed first-person shooter that draws inspiration from the classic cartoons of the 1930s. Its black and white rubber hose visuals are drawn by hand, frame by frame, delivering a striking vintage aesthetic. Unravel layers of corruption with a thrilling noir-fueled detective story, lively environments to explore, an original big band jazz soundtrack, and a fully-loaded arsenal of cartoon weapons and devastating power-ups.

Name of the Will

Name of the Will is a hand-drawn daylight horror narrative adventure from Zeitgeist Studio. Live your daily life as 3279, a member of HOPE: a cult that sees hope in pain. Under the watchful eye of the Benevolent Father, befriend your neighbors, and follow a strict set of rules whilst trying to unravel the mystery at the heart of a nefarious cult!

Northgard: Battlegrounds

A city-building auto-battler set in the Viking world of Northgard, where every building you place shapes your clan's fate. Develop your village, claim the Gods' blessings, and send your warband to battle against rival players! Every move counts, only one clan will stand.

Pecking Order

Pecking Order is a chaotic multiplayer party game where worms flee, birds hunt, and getting eaten flips you to the other side mid-match. In fast, physics-driven rounds for up to 16 players, outsmart, chase, and survive your way to the top of the food chain.

Phasmophobia – Alan Wake Event

Phasmophobia puts teams of up to four players in the role of paranormal investigators. Armed with specialist ghost hunting equipment, players collect supernatural evidence in a variety of haunted locations. Following its entry into early access in September 2020, Phasmophobia quickly became a global phenomenon, captivating millions of players with its immersive gameplay, chilling atmosphere and cooperative ghost hunting mechanics.

Prime Monster

Prime Monster is a political roguelike card-battler where you fight for votes in a government of literal monsters. Turn-based debates, card-driven encounters where you use tactics, manage scandals and build influence to stay in power. Lose influence and the run ends.

ReVamp

ReVamp is a castle-defense roguelite where you rule as Dracula, cursed to defend your throne for eternity. Build and rebuild your castle room by room, command a legion of nightmarish creatures, and repel relentless waves of mortal invaders. When your defenses falter, step into the fray yourself, unleashing brutal melee attacks and devastating blood techniques to turn the tide of battle. Bound by the moon goddess Achlys and haunted by the heart you failed to save, you are condemned to defend your throne again and again. Each siege forces you to rethink your fortress, refine your strategy, and spill more mortal blood to strengthen your dominion. Every fall grants you new chambers, stronger creatures, and deeper tactical options. If the curse cannot be broken, it can be mastered.

Rivage

In the 25th century, humanity has been forced to expand beyond its solar system. Among the stars, the planet VESTA is discovered, a world that may hold the promise of a new home. To study it, the A.R.E.S. space station is launched into orbit to analyze its potential. But when the station, and the crew, was caught up in a space phenomenon, calamity struck…

Scramble Knights Royale

NOT YOUR TYPICAL BATTLE ROYALE — team up with friends in a classic top-down co-op adventure! Slay monsters, complete quests, and conquer dungeons while battling up to 32 players in chaotic, strategic combat. Be the last knight standing!

Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World

A story-driven adventure game fusing platforming with fast-paced RPG combat. Jump between two worlds as Shiren, a young treasure hunter from Arimaya Village in search of the secret behind the dark hidden world. Experience an epic hero's journey with a slice of nostalgia and truly fun gameplay!

Silent Road

Drive through Japan's most haunted forests in your night-shift taxi. Pick up strange passengers, fulfill their unsettling requests, and follow the silent road as their stories make each ride darker than the last.

Sovereign Tower

Play as the Sovereign of a magical tower in this story-rich, Round Table management RPG. Recruit eccentric Knights, assign quests, and balance egos whilst carving out your kingdom's destiny. If destiny doesn't go your way, keep turning back time, uncover secrets, and rewrite fate again and again.

SpaceCraft

The Universe is yours. SpaceCraft is an online space exploration and building game. Explore a vast galaxy of solar systems and planets, mine and craft resources, design and build ships, automate planetary bases and interplanetary logistics, trade and cooperate.

Stardream

Stardream is a story-driven investigation game. You play as Darlene, an ordinary taxi driver unwillingly drawn into an affair that gradually shakes the balance of an apparently perfect space society and paves the way for a possible revolution.

Sucker for Love: Crush Landing

Put the 'love' in 'Lovecraftian horror!' When a captivating comet named Hheily crashes into your apartment, you are drawn into an interplanetary conflict between light and dark. Feed Hheily's fire to save the world in this horror-comedy visual novel… and maybe even win a smooch!

Swan Song

Swan Song is a cozy puzzle game that invites you to slow down, listen, and reflect. Set inside a magical music box, each puzzle asks players to place notes on a musical scale. When you turn the key, the composition plays, activating platforms and opening paths that guide a small swan to safety.

Task Time

Task Time is a gameshow-inspired competitive party game where 8 friends dive headfirst into 6 rounds of unpredictable tasks and physics-fuelled chaos to finish top of the leaderboard. From (some of) the people who worked on Gang Beasts and Fall Guys, this is the ultimate multiplayer showdown.

The Backworld

Slip between the cracks of reality into a world where danger awaits at every turn. Survive with strategy, battling when necessary or fleeing when the odds are stacked against you. Collect strange items, unlock new abilities, and recruit unique companions.

The Caribou Trail

The WWI story where your goal isn't to kill, but to survive. In the still trenches, three soldiers learn the harsh truth of war: reckless missions, digging trenches, collecting dog tags and ghostly whispers in the dark. Home before the leaves fall, they thought.

The Merlie

Meet the Merlies, a tiny bird community trying to find harmony in a cute post-apocalyptic world filled with the remains of a long-forgotten civilization. Gather your birdies, explore this wild world with your tiny bird squad, and build your village out of remains! Ready to spread your wings?

Wall World Strategy

Build and lead a colony on the surface of an endless Wall. Manage resources and your people, develop new technologies, defend against relentless zyrex attacks, and send robo-spiders on risky expeditions. Keep the colony from collapsing – in Wall World, it's easy to fall.

Wardrum

Lead a tribal warband and time your attacks to the beat of the Wardrum in this tactical turn-based roguelite! Forge a path across a harsh fantasy world full of rhythm magic, face death and strengthen your warriors until you have the power to destroy the dark sorcery infecting the lands.

Mojo Party

Mojo Party is a fast-paced multiplayer party game where pop culture knowledge meets friendly competition. Built for 1-16 players, Mojo Party transforms the conversations fans already have into interactive challenges. Players use their mobile devices as controllers to join quickly, making it easy to jump into sessions with friends, family, or other fans online.

Witchspire

A survival-crafting adventure in a world brimming with magic and peril. Befriend and battle creatures, and conjure up a sanctuary alongside other witches in co-op or single-player.

Old School Runescape

Leagues VI: Demonic Pacts is the newest installment of Old School RuneScape's popular limited-time Leagues game mode, which starts enthralling players new and old from 15th April. Hosted on separate worlds to the main game, Leagues VI is a faster-paced variant of Old School RuneScape, where everybody begins with a brand-new character, and features an all-new 'demonic pacts' skill tree, boosted XP rates, new mechanics, unique drops, and more.

World of Tanks Heat

World of Tanks: Heat is the first-ever hero-driven tank action game. It's high-velocity clashes in every single battle. It's Agents with unique abilities operating machines with menacing power. Choose your Agent, personalize your tank, and combine skill and strategy to dominate the battlefield.

When Sirens Fall Silent

When Sirens Fall Silent is a dark psychological thriller set in 1990s Italy. Play as Mila, a troubled policewoman drawn into a high-profile case of kidnappings and murders. As the case unravels you must not only save her from herself, but from being swallowed by a vortex of violence and confusion.

Yerba Buena

Capture and reapply the world's traits to solve mind-bending puzzles! Dive into a surreal 1970s gameworld and save San Francisco from a sinister threat. Play as Barb, and use the Oscillator to capture and reapply the physical traits of objects to solve mind-bending environmental platforming puzzles.

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