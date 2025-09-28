Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Ball Z, Minecraft Live 2025, Mojang

Everything Revealed During The Minecraft Live 2025 Event

Minecraft Live 2025 took place over the weekend, as the game will enter the Copper Age, while other pieces of content were revealed

Article Summary The Copper Age update arrives September 30, adding copper tools, armor, chests, shelves, and copper golems

Mounts of Mayhem introduces spears, nautilus underwater mounts, nautilus armor, and zombie horse riders

Friendly Fishing add-on launches, featuring new fish, fishing mechanics, and a partnership with Conservation International

Upcoming Dragon Ball Z x Minecraft DLC teased, with free Super Saiyan Hair item available in the Marketplace now

In the middle of all the chaos happening at three different events around the world, we also got the Minecraft Live 2025 livestream, which came with some interesting announcements. The biggest reveal was The Copper Age, which will launch on September 30, bringing about a ton of changes to the game in terms of how the metal works, which affects many other aspects of the game. They also shared the content coming from Mounts of Mayhem, the new Friendly Fishing addition on the way, and a special collab with Dragon Ball Z! We have all the dev notes below and the livestream for you to watch above in case you missed it.

Minecraft Live 2025 – The Copper Age

Minecraft has entered The Copper Age! Express yourself in every shade of copper as you transform this versatile metal into a range of both practical and patinaed items. From handy tools and shiny armor to gleaming light sources, oxidizing decor, and smart storage solutions, the copper-powered future is here! The invention forging our path is the lively mechanical companion known as the copper golem. This organization-loving mob is player-made (plus comes with a copper chest!) and will help sort through your creative chaos while you decide what to display on your new shelf. It's the perfect sidekick to keep you company as you experiment through all stages of oxidation in your next project! This is the start of a new clonking era of creativity in the Overworld and beyond, so fire up your furnace and let's unearth the power of copper in Minecraft now!

Copper Golem: Copper golems are handy, organization-loving companions that'll bring your base to life! Summoned with copper and carved pumpkins, the copper golem removes items you leave in copper chests, and sorts them based on the item type into chests around your base!

Copper Chests: Copper chests are a new block! Summon a copper golem to get your first copper chest, which you can leave to oxidize, or keep pristine with wax. Drop items into a copper chest , and then sit back and relax as your copper golem sorts them into normal chests around your base!

Copper Golem Statue: A copper golem eventually becomes a statue once it's fully oxidized. Golems are just as happy being statues as they are clonking around your base, but you can scrape the patina off with an axe to wake them up again. Use wax to keep your copper friends moving indefinitely!

Copper Golem Statue – Poses: When it turns into a statue, copper golems will strike a fun pose! There are four poses in total, and the copper golem will choose one at random – but you can simply pick another one by interacting with the copper golem statue!

Copper Golem Statue – Redstone: Copper golem statues also work with redstone! Each statue pose emits a unique signal when connected to a redstone comparator, allowing for some interesting engineering… What puzzling contraptions will you come up with?

Copper Tools & Weapons: Copper is officially an equipment tier! Its durability and speed sit somewhere between stone and iron, which reflects onto the tools, weapons, and armor you craft from it. Unlike copper blocks, these items won't oxidize, but like all copper blocks – they will look beautiful.

Copper Armor: You and your horse can also gear up in new copper armor! You have a copper helmet, copper chestplate, copper leggings, copper boots, and your trusty steed gets a full copper horse armor! Copper armor is more durable and protective than leather, but slightly less than iron.

Shelf: Shelves are useful blocks that allow you to display up to three items and easily swap each in and out of your inventory. Power shelves with redstone to swap all three items at a time in your hotbar. Place powered shelves next to each other to swap out even more items!

Oxidizing Lightning Rods: Lightning rods also oxidize! Now, any lightning rods you craft will go from a shiny orange to a bright green over time.

Copper Lanterns, Torches, Chains, and Bars: Light up your base and the deepest mines with copper lanterns and torches, and add some visual interest to your builds with copper chains and bars! Admire their evolving patina or wax them so they keep shining forever.

New Dye Art: We've revamped our dye art icons to make them easier to identify. Dyes now each have a different shape to make them more visually distinct. Mainly because accessibility is important, but also because they now look even more fabulous and fun in your inventory!

Iron Golem and Copper Golem Interaction: When a copper golem meets an iron golem, something quite adorable happens – the iron golem will give the copper golem a flower! And since the copper golem likes everything to have a proper place, it'll simply place the flower… on its own head!

Mounts of Mayhem

Discover the spear, a versatile new weapon that can deal more damage the faster you're travelling. Come face to face with new hostile challenges, like zombie horse riders and mounted drowned, and charge into the fray on a new underwater steed of your own – the nautilus (which can be equipped with armor)! Get ready, champions – these new features are coming to testing soon!

Spear: Get ready to master a new weapon in Minecraft: the spear! Perfect for both hand-to-hand combat and mounted combat, the spear's damage can scale based on the speed of the player wielding it.

Nautilus: Explore Minecraft's oceans with a new underwater mount: the nautilus! When ridden, this aquatic mob not only provides a helpful speed boost underwater — it also preserves the player's existing air supply. Tame it with its favorite treat – pufferfish!

Zombie Nautilus: Zombie nautilus are neutral mobs, but their hostile riders should be treated with extreme caution! You'll find this underwater mob in oceans, often with a trident-wielding drowned on board!

Nautilus Armor: Customize your new underwater steed with… nautilus armor! Found in chests, nautilus armor comes in copper, iron, gold, diamond, or netherite.

Zombie Horse: Zombie horses are charging back into Survival mode! These passive mobs spawn at night, ridden by spear-wielding zombies, adding an extra layer of challenge to your night-time survival!

Marketplace Add-On: Friendly Fishing

Together with Conservation International – a nonprofit working to protect nature for the benefit of humanity – Mojang Studios have created an epic fishing adventure loaded with everything from tuna and clams to anchovies, sharks, and treasures: the Friendly Fishing add-on, available now in the Minecraft Marketplace. Not everything hiding beneath the surface is finny friends or chests brimming with gold – some of it is plastic waste. So, pack your tackle box and embark on a journey where you'll not just fish, but also learn about what we must do if we want to preserve our seas and ensure that sea life everywhere is thriving!

Embark on an epic fishing adventure and complete a custom fish encyclopedia! Challenge yourself with brand new fishing mechanics and investigate new structures amidst the waves where treasures, discoveries, and loot await! Explore a vast, wet, exciting world beneath the surface, where dozens of new fish make a splash, and learn about what you can do to help save the seas! Net proceeds will go to support Conservation International's efforts to protect our environment!

Plus: Beginning September 26, 2025 and ending three months thereafter, and in addition to paying a contribution of $100,000.00 to Conservation International, Microsoft Corporation will pay 100% net proceeds from the sale of the add-on to Conservation International. Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, they spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity, and for people. More information about Conservation International is available at conservation.org. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

New DLC: Dragon Ball Z x Minecraft coming later this year

Dragon Ball Z powers into Minecraft later this year! Want to get ready early? Claim your free Super Saiyan Hair in the Marketplace and start charging up.

