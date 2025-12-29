Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Canyons, HypeTrain Digital, RedRuins Softworks

Canyons Releases 15-Minutes Gameplay Showcase

Check out the latest video released for the upcoming game Canyons as we get a better look at the gameplay with a 15-minute showcase

Article Summary Watch 15 minutes of new Canyons gameplay in this exclusive co-op looter-shooter showcase.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Canyons features the Order of the Double Cross and the Awakened.

Customize your Haven, manage resources, recruit NPCs, and defend your home against threats.

Form alliances, make tough moral choices, and explore a vast procedural world in Canyons.

Indie game developer RedRuins Softworks and publisher HypeTrain Digital released a new video for Canyons, showcasing more of the gameplay to come. This is 15 minutes worth of footage from the co-op third-person PvE looter-shooter, which makes up for the 30-second trailer we got back in November where we really only got a gfood eight seconds of awesomeness. Enjoy the video here as the game still has no release window for both PC and PS5.

Canyons

A world once full of water, life, and growing technology has fallen to the Awakened — the fusion of the living and the lifeless. No one knows where they came from, but their power keeps growing. From the ruins of the old world rose a new force: the Order of the Double Cross. Armed with unshakable faith and relics of the past, its Crusaders learned to seal Sacred Blood Pacts with powerful Awakened beings and wield their strange might. Now the fate of what remains depends on the warriors of the Order… and their allies.

Welcome to a land of endless storms, searing sun, twisted beasts, and heretics gone mad. You'll fit right in—especially if you're tasty. Gather your comrades, load up your Crawler, and head out to conquer, rescue, build, or burn your way through these damned canyons. Will you risk everything for faith—or for glory and loot? Or will you turn back when things start to break? The choice is yours. There are no right paths here, only hard ones. Explore a vast procedural world filled with hand-crafted details and unique events that make every expedition feel alive.

No matter how brave a crusader you are, one day you'll need to come home. Gifted to you by the Cardinal himself, the Haven of the Covenant will serve as refuge for you and your loyal followers. Equip it with workshops, quarters, and defenses to draw in new settlers eager to join the Order. Build a shipyard for new Crawlers, garages for repairs and upgrades, an armory, or even a mess hall serving stew made from the Awakened. Establish facilities for traders, medics, and craftsmen—and defend your Haven well. There's always someone eager to take what's yours.

In the harsh world of the Canyons, faith and a rifle alone won't save you. Even the mightiest warrior of the Double Cross knows that true strength lies in brothers-in-arms. Join forces with other crusaders, forge pacts with Awakened entities, and build alliances with factions across the wastes to grow stronger together. Advance your personal skills and master dozens of professions—each improving your character in unique ways and unlocking new paths to survival. When you're mowing down hordes of enemies, don't forget your morals. The Canyons are a cruel place, and hard choices await. What will you do with a dying survivor begging for water? Offer mercy, bring him to your Haven, rob him, leave him for the Awakened—or eat him yourself? Decide as you will… but every act has consequences.

