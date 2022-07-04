Monster Sanctuary Adds New Expansion With Free Forgotten World DLC

Team17 and Moi Rai Games have released a brand new free DLC for Monster Sanctuary as players can immediately play Forgotten World. The content adds several items to the game so you can enjoy yourself and get more out of it, including several new monsters, a new area, new skills, three new game modes, and more. We have the full rundown from the devs as to what's included in the DLC as you can get it right now across PC and all three major consoles.

A NEW AREA: You will become the first keeper in history to discover the Forgotten World, and its secrets! Delve deep into the lush environments of the Forgotten World, and make use of your companion's abilities to explore the most expansive area of the game to date! You'll be exploring in style too, with the addition of 2 new outfits!

NEW MONSTERS: Encounter 9 new, ancient Monsters that were thought to be long extinct as you venture into The Forgotten World – and one new optional Champion Monster! Continue to push your team building skills to the limits, with over 200,000 Monster Team combinations!

NEW LEGENDARY KEEPERS: Discover new legendary keepers to battle and defeat in tactical 3v3 combat!

NEW SKILLS: Not only do the 10 new Monsters come with new skills, but the skill trees of all Monsters have been revamped with new skill nodes! You'll be able to play around with 78 new skills.

NEW GAME MODES: Take advantage of 3 new game modes!

Permadeath – Once your Monster is knocked out in combat, it is permanently defeated. There is no way to revive them (except for Phoenix Affinity and Charged Rebirth). You can still use the exploration abilities of a defeated Monster. As soon as all of your Monsters are defeated, Permadeath will be disabled and all of your Monsters will be usable again!

Bravery – This mode will allow you to play with a limited selection of Monsters to test your team building skills! You will start with 3 random Monsters. In each area, you will gain one new random egg from a treasure chest found nearby the entrance to the area. You cannot gain any other Monster eggs through any other means, except for story events.

All of them can be combined with each other and New Game+. The existing difficulty modes (Casual, Normal, Master) will also work with these new game modes! These are not recommended for beginners.