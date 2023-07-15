Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Wild Resurgence

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Regional Champion

A golden version of the Son Goku // Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Limits Surpassed Leader was given to Dragon Ball Super Card Game winners.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal the regional champion card given from competitions that took place surrounding this set.

This card, given to regional champions, is a gold version of the Son Goku // Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Limits Surpassed Leader card from the ninth major expansion of Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Universal Onslaught. There was previously major interest in the pre-release stamped version of this card which sits at a market value of $399.00. I wonder if there will be any speculator hype around this golden version. With no listings of this card that can only be obtained through competitive excellence, one can only guess if it will end up being a high-ticket item for collectors.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

