Everything Revealed On The 2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase
We quickly run down all of the games that were highlighted during the 2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase before Steam Next Fest
Article Summary
- Recap of all 30 indie games revealed at the 2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase before Steam Next Fest
- Every highlighted title is created by talented Quebec-based developers across varied genres and studios
- Many showcased games will have free demos available during Steam Next Fest from February 23 to March 2
- Discover new releases like A Fighter's Nova, Don’t Kill Them All, Outward 2, and more from Quebec creators
Indie Asylum put together a brand-new showcase this year as the 2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase took place yesterday. The showcase featured 30 titles that, as you might suspect, came from or were developed by people who live in the Canadian province. All of which were put on display ahead of Steam Next Fest, where a good chunk of these titles will have a free demo running from February 23 until March 2. We have the full rundown of titles for you below, along with the studios that produced them, as you can check out the entire stream in the video above. Enjoy checking out all of the content that comes from the area and everything we have to look forward to from it.
2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase
A Fighter's Nova: Mindara by BadRez Games
Don't Kill Them All by Fika Productions
SurfPunk by Double Stallion Games
Croak by Woodrunner Games
Happy Bastards by Clever Plays Studio
Echoes of Mystralia by Jeux Borealys
Tears of Metal by Paper Cult Games
Isles of Krom by FloppyGoat Inc.
Royal Vermin by Tobafeu Studio Inc.
Lost & Found: A This Bed We Made Story by Lowbirth Games
Lunchbreak Tactics by Jeux Borealys
Aloft by Astrolabe Interactive
Disney Dreamlight Valley by Gameloft Montreal
Rainbow Billy: The Book of Fears by Manavoid Entertainment
Clerks & Quirks by ALTKEY
Hillthorn by Finnegan Motors
Silent Planet – Elegy of a Dying World by Vertex Zero
Join Us by Wolfhaus Games
Outward 2 by Nine Dots Studio
DiceVaders by Pengonauts
The Melty Way by G Double
Chef of Sherwood by Porcelaine Games
SCOPECREEP by Foolbox Studio
Pirate Chips by Bat Sheep Crazy Games
33 Immortals by Thunder Lotus
Sisters of Solitude by Nanonimo / Altar Creative
Voidling Bound by Hatchery Games
Arctic Drive by PlayTogether Studio
The Caribou Trail by Unreliable Narrators
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon by Clever Endeavour Games