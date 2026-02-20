Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Quebec Games Celebration Showcase

Everything Revealed On The 2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase

We quickly run down all of the games that were highlighted during the 2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase before Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Recap of all 30 indie games revealed at the 2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase before Steam Next Fest

Every highlighted title is created by talented Quebec-based developers across varied genres and studios

Many showcased games will have free demos available during Steam Next Fest from February 23 to March 2

Discover new releases like A Fighter's Nova, Don’t Kill Them All, Outward 2, and more from Quebec creators

Indie Asylum put together a brand-new showcase this year as the 2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase took place yesterday. The showcase featured 30 titles that, as you might suspect, came from or were developed by people who live in the Canadian province. All of which were put on display ahead of Steam Next Fest, where a good chunk of these titles will have a free demo running from February 23 until March 2. We have the full rundown of titles for you below, along with the studios that produced them, as you can check out the entire stream in the video above. Enjoy checking out all of the content that comes from the area and everything we have to look forward to from it.

2026 Quebec Games Celebration Showcase

A Fighter's Nova: Mindara by BadRez Games

Don't Kill Them All by Fika Productions

SurfPunk by Double Stallion Games

Croak by Woodrunner Games

Happy Bastards by Clever Plays Studio

Echoes of Mystralia by Jeux Borealys

Tears of Metal by Paper Cult Games

Isles of Krom by FloppyGoat Inc.

Royal Vermin by Tobafeu Studio Inc.

Lost & Found: A This Bed We Made Story by Lowbirth Games

Lunchbreak Tactics by Jeux Borealys

Aloft by Astrolabe Interactive

Disney Dreamlight Valley by Gameloft Montreal

Rainbow Billy: The Book of Fears by Manavoid Entertainment

Clerks & Quirks by ALTKEY

Hillthorn by Finnegan Motors

Silent Planet – Elegy of a Dying World by Vertex Zero

Join Us by Wolfhaus Games

Outward 2 by Nine Dots Studio

DiceVaders by Pengonauts

The Melty Way by G Double

Chef of Sherwood by Porcelaine Games

SCOPECREEP by Foolbox Studio

Pirate Chips by Bat Sheep Crazy Games

33 Immortals by Thunder Lotus

Sisters of Solitude by Nanonimo / Altar Creative

Voidling Bound by Hatchery Games

Arctic Drive by PlayTogether Studio

The Caribou Trail by Unreliable Narrators

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon by Clever Endeavour Games

