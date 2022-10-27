Evil Dead: The Game Launches Hail To The King Update

Saber Interactive has launched a new update for Evil Dead: The Game, as players can now get in on the Hail To The King update. Going even deeper into the lore of the franchise, the update adds in some single-player action for you to take on, as well as some improvements to multiplayer, new weapons to fight with, and greater stakes in the game for you to navigate. We got more details below from the team as well as the latest trailer for you to check out.

"A hybrid support hero with some warrior characteristics, the Blacksmith is a master with all melee weapons, but unable to use ranged weapons. His special ability lets players generate random weapons for the entire team with scrap collected around the battlefield – the more scrap gathered, the greater the odds of creating an item of higher rarity, so craft wisely. There's also new content available for all players today with Evil Dead: The Game's "Hail to the King" Update. Experience even more co-op PvP|PvE multiplayer action with two new weapons: the rapid-fire crossbow ranged weapon and the quarterstaff melee weapon. A new single-player side mission is also now available for all players. Kandar's Witch has opened a rift in time and space at Castle Kandar, and if repelling the hordes of Hades wasn't enough of a challenge, Henry the Red must put her to the sword and save the entire universe."

"Inspired by the iconic horror, humor, and action of the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead: The Game brings the series' biggest names together in a pulse-pounding battle with the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four Survivors to kick Deadite butt and banish the vile Kandarian Demon – or become the Demon yourself, using its powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls! Choose your squad with fan-favorite characters from every era in the series, and battle with a wide variety of weapons to survive the night in multiplayer and bonus single-player missions."