Evil West Releases New Gameplay Overview Video

Focus Entertainment has released a brand new video for Evil West this week as we get a better look at the gameplay this time around. This isn't some throwaway 60-second piece either, this is over four minutes of footage from the game with a vocally guided tour for you to get the best out of the info as you can. The video goes over just about everything they can piece together, so you have a pretty good idea of what's to come when the game eventually launches on November 22nd for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. You can check out the video down at the bottom, along with some notes from the developers about what you're watching, as we wait out the next few weeks for its release.

"Get to know Jesse Rentier, the skilled, young vampire slayer you'll incarnate in Evil West. Star agent of the Rentier Institute, a secret monster-hunting organization led by his father and many generations of Rentier before him, he'll have to take the action into his own hands after a deadly vampiric conspiracy emerges from the darkness and wipes out the Institute. With the help of Edgar Gravenor, another survivor from the Institute, he'll have to battle fierce foes and demystify the conspiracy while rebuilding the organization and becoming the leader it needs."

"To reach his goal, Jesse will explore every corner of the Wild West, looking for new Institute members and valuable leads on the conspiracy, taking money from abandoned chests and corpses, and growing his arsenal of weapons. Armed with both old-fashioned firearms and advanced technology like the lightning-fueled Rentier Gauntlet, each with its own skill tree for customized upgrades, you're free to combine Jesse's weapons and tools to your liking. Take on explosive combat encounters with your own mix of powerful ranged attacks and devastating melee combos."