Evo 2021 Opens Registrations One Online Tournaments
EVO 2021 revealed today that they have opened up their registration system for all of their 2021 fighting esports tournaments. As it was previously announced after Sony Interactive Entertainment took over, 2021 would remain online as the U.S. and other countries continue to move forward with COVID-19 vaccinations. That being said, all of the tournaments will be streamed live exclusively on Twitch for the entirety of the event.
The event has also expanded this year by introducing more than 120 additional online regional tournaments, broadening their reach to as many players and games they can so everyone they can get feels like they have a place at Evo. The new Evo Community Series will also be a new massive tournament with $74k in cash prizes on the line. We have the rundown of all the events that will be taking place this summer starting on June 10th and running all the way to August 3rd.
- June 10 – June 22 – PlayStation Tournaments FGC Arcade: Evo Edition – Fight for glory in this pro-am tournament celebrating newcomers and underdogs. Free open qualifiers then swiss rounds will culminate in the winner challenging a pro for bragging rights and cash winnings from a $20,000 prize pool. Gain valuable insight from interviews and enjoy round table talent starring the voices of the community.
- June 26 – July 13 – PlayStation Tournaments Evo 2021 Online Warm-Up – Itching for competition and want to get some experience in before the real fight begins? Get a taste of the tension and fury to come in Evo 2021 Online. Players who fight to the top will get a cut of a $19,000 global prize pool as well as rewards like themes and avatars.
- July 8 – August 3- Evo 2021 Online Side Tournaments – This festival of regional events brings together communities to celebrate Evo and the FGC. Look forward to new friendships, rivalries, and that special feeling only fighting games can deliver, with a $35,000 global prize pool on the line.
- August 6-8, 13-15 – Evo 2021 Online – The big one takes place across two weekends this year, so make sure to join us for the return of the world's most storied fighting game championship! All gaming platforms remain welcome.