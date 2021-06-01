Evo 2021 Opens Registrations One Online Tournaments

EVO 2021 revealed today that they have opened up their registration system for all of their 2021 fighting esports tournaments. As it was previously announced after Sony Interactive Entertainment took over, 2021 would remain online as the U.S. and other countries continue to move forward with COVID-19 vaccinations. That being said, all of the tournaments will be streamed live exclusively on Twitch for the entirety of the event.

The event has also expanded this year by introducing more than 120 additional online regional tournaments, broadening their reach to as many players and games they can so everyone they can get feels like they have a place at Evo. The new Evo Community Series will also be a new massive tournament with $74k in cash prizes on the line. We have the rundown of all the events that will be taking place this summer starting on June 10th and running all the way to August 3rd.