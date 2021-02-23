TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Pikachu Pokémon Cards

In honor of tonight's Pikachu Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Pikachu cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Pikachu cards in the comments below.

This one is legendary because it's the first Pikachu card, and man… the thickness. I wouldn't be surprised to see this Pikachu doing the Buss It Challenge on TikTok. This depiction of the most iconic Pokémon definitely looks as if it was drawn before anyone knew that Pikachu would take off the way it did, because it looks little like the electric mouse that we all know and love. The design is there, but there's something off about it and it's not just it's big, adorable belly… which actually came back into play for a modern card, which we'll check out in this piece too. Still, even with the odd face and somewhat Polar Express eyes, this Pikachu card is iconic because it's the first.

This Black Star Promo, given out at the first Pokémon movie, is perhaps the first card to showcase Pika's personality. The smile, the kind eyes, the electricity in the background hinting at its power… it's perfect. It actually looks closer to the Pokémon Adventures manga depiction of Pikachu, but man, what a classic card.

Cosmic Eclipse is one of the all-time greatest TCG sets due in part to the inclusion of character cards showcasing the bond between Pokémon and their trainers. One of the most coveted cards in the set, this is one of the sweetest depictions of Pikachu I've ever seen.

And finally, the big hitter. Vivid Voltage made a Pikachu card into a $400 chase card. There are four Pikachu cards in this set, including the Pikachu V, the Pikachu V Full Art (the second most valuable in the set), and two Pikachu VMAX which show Pika in his Gigantamax form… lovingly known to fans as Chonkachu. The regular version of this card has the standard coloring, while the Hyper Rare pictured above is rendered in beautiful rainbow. The Rainbow Rare color and texture, along with the absurd rarity and value of this card, make this one of the most if not the most exciting Pikachu cards that can be pulled from a pack.