EvoCreo 2 Confirmed For Launch Happening in Early April

EvoCreo 2 has been given a launch date as the sequel to the monster capture RPG will be coming to Steam in early April 2026

Article Summary EvoCreo 2 releases on Steam in early April 2026, bringing an all-new monster capturing adventure.

Explore the land of Shoru, uncover mysteries, and complete 50+ story-driven missions.

Capture and customize over 300 unique Creo with hundreds of traits, items, and moves.

Battle online or offline, with ranked PvP, casual matches, and 30+ hours of solo gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Ilmfinity Studios has confirmed the launch date for their upcoming sequel, EvoCreo 2. The team revealed that the official launch date for the monster capture RPG title will be April 6, 2026. For the moment, you can play a free demo of the game on Steam, which will probably only be around a few more weeks as it appears it will continue past Steam Next Fest for the moment.

EvoCreo 2

Step into the world of Shoru, a land inhabited by powerful creatures known as Creo. These monsters have existed for millennia—yet their origins remain shrouded in mystery. Will you be the one to uncover the truth? Begin your journey as a new cadet in the Shoru Police Academy. Mysterious disappearances of Creo are sweeping the land—but this is just the beginning. As you investigate, you'll uncover hidden plots and ancient secrets. Explore the continent of Shoru along the way with over 50 missions that expand the world and its lore.

With over 300 unique Creo to discover and capture, the possibilities are endless. Assemble powerful teams, experiment with synergies, and find your favorite combinations. Each Creo comes in multiple color variations—hunt them down and make your collection truly one of a kind. Whether you prefer brute strength, tactical control, or status effects, there's a Creo to match every strategy. Discover a beautifully crafted pixel-art world with over 30 hours of offline gameplay. From hidden caves to bustling cities, Shoru is filled with secrets, rare Creo, and unique encounters.

Customize your Creo with over 100 traits, equippable items, and 200+ unique moves that can be swapped at any time. Whether you're preparing for a boss fight or PvP battle, tailor your strategy to suit every challenge. Compete against players in Online Ranked Battles, or challenge your friends to casual matches. Prefer to play solo? You can experience the full adventure completely offline.Face down powerful Evokers across Shoru and rise through the ranks to conquer the Coliseum. Only the best will earn the title of Evoking Master.

