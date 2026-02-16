Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ex Sanguis, Firesquid Games, Lightbulb Crew

Ex Sanguis Launches Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of Ex Sanguis right now, as the roguelite tactical RPG will be a part of Steam Next Fest this month

Lead the Stillae and wield blood-infused powers to revive a fading world through tactical combat.

Manipulate time, environment, and battle effects for dynamic turn-based encounters and strategy.

Craft your own path with branching missions, procedural levels, and persistent roguelite progression.

Indie game developer Lightbulb Crew and publisher Firesquid Games have released a free demo for their next game, Ex Sanguis. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a roguelite tactical RPG in which you will lay enemies and collect blood in an effort to help bring the world back to life. The game has been teased across several gaming livestreams, but this demo will be the first time players can try it out. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demi is out now and will be a part of Steam Next Fest.

Ex Sanguis

From the Sanguis of the Mater, the Stillae are born, elite warriors who bear the last of their divinity's hope, for you to lead them in a battle to save a dying world. Fight in tactical combat against the forces of Stasis and restore the flow of life! Bleed the world to life; fight the agents of perfection and stillness through strategic blood baths in this evolved roguelite tactical RPG game.

Unique Visuals: Contrasting black & white surroundings are your tapestry as you use your blood-infused powers and slash open your enemies.

Contrasting black & white surroundings are your tapestry as you use your blood-infused powers and slash open your enemies. Use Timeline Effects: Speed up, delay or swap time position to impact turn order and outsmart your enemies.

Speed up, delay or swap time position to impact turn order and outsmart your enemies. Play With Your Surroundings: Use objects around you, explode them, ignite enemies, or block their line of sight. Making clever choices dramatically changes the outcome of each battle.

Use objects around you, explode them, ignite enemies, or block their line of sight. Making clever choices dramatically changes the outcome of each battle. Leverage Physical Effects: Use knock-backs, forced facings, flanking bonuses, and damage-over-time to dominate every encounter.

Use knock-backs, forced facings, flanking bonuses, and damage-over-time to dominate every encounter. Choose Your Own Path: Pick your own difficulty through the map. Take on high-risk, high-reward missions, head straight for boss encounters, or slow down to gather resources to increase your chance of success.

Pick your own difficulty through the map. Take on high-risk, high-reward missions, head straight for boss encounters, or slow down to gather resources to increase your chance of success. A Roguelite Loop Adapted to Turn-Based Combat: Breeze through the procedural levels to beat unique bosses and understand the world in Stasia. Even if you fail a mission, some progress is retained, opening new opportunities in subsequent runs.

