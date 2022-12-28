Eximius: Seize The Frontline Season 3 Launches Thursday

Ammobox Studios will be releasing the third season of content for Eximius: Seize The Frontline this coming Thursday. This season will bring about an upgrade in the graphics, revised units, several new skins, new key remapping skills, and improved optimization systems, to name a few. We got the info from the team below along with the latest trailer showing you everything involved with it this time around. The update will officially go live on December 29th, 2022.

"Get the lay of the land in a whole new light with fully revamped graphics and optimization systems courtesy of Unreal Engine 5. Recruit freshly reworked units from Support Crawler, APC, Specialist, Armory and Deployed Mule, and Service Ironguard to round out a capable team of commandos. Unite the squadron with seven distinct skins, including two premium options, and enjoy newly implemented key remapping potentials in addition to other exciting updates."

"Rival security contractors compete for total control over a devolving dystopian world. The field is dominated by two forces, the Axeron Corporation, a private research organization known as AXR, and the Global Security Force, a peacekeeping organization known as GSF. Both sides hold the irrevocable belief that their status quo will pull society from its downfall, and will stop at nothing to achieve complete authority. Skillfully meld tactical gameplay with real-time strategy and assemble a powerful team of hand-picked units to engage in 5v5 squad-based combat. Set up camp and train an unstoppable battalion of soldiers as acting Commander on the RTS side. Then, switch into the first-person shooter role to neutralize combatants and gather resources to upgrade forces for the next skirmish."

"Eximius: Seize the Frontline continues to expand with even more opportunities for growth and experimentation, and we at Ammobox couldn't be more thrilled," said Jeremy Choo, Director, Ammobox Studios. "We strive to offer commanders ample choice in how they play between real-time strategy and first-person shooter styles. We're proud to bring Eximius' fully upgraded systems to fans today, and look forward to introducing new divisions to the AXR and GSF forces in the very near future!"