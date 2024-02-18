Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game Reveals More Content To Come

Focus Entertainment dropped new details and a trailer for Expeditions: A MudRunner Game about the content to come after launch.

Article Summary Expeditions: A MudRunner Game gets Year 1 and Supreme Editions with new content.

Discover new areas, vehicles, and collaborations in the post-launch updates.

Lead scientific missions with advanced tech in diverse, wild landscapes.

Manage a base, hire experts, and utilize drones for enhanced exploration.

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment dropped new details for Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, as we know what's to come after launch. First off, the game will be getting a Year 1 Edition and a Supreme Edition, which will come with four dedicated seasons' worth of content spread across the next calendar year. Those who get the normal version will be able to purchase it separately if they desire. That content will come with new areas to explore, new vehicles, new friends to work with, and more. You can check out the video above to learn more about what's on the way, as the game is still set to be released on March 5, 2024, for PC and all three major consoles.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Embark on ever-rewarding scientific expeditions as you adapt to nature's challenges and unravel the mysteries of uncharted lands. Venture into the vast wilderness of arid deserts and rugged forests to the steepest mountains, brimming with hidden treasures and forgotten ruins. Lead research missions as you drive a variety of all-terrain vehicles through treacherous paths, using advanced technologies and high-tech tools to overcome obstacles. Build and manage your base and equip your vehicles with essential gadgets like drones or scanners to ensure your success in the wild. Hire a team of top-notch experts to improve your skills in the field, unlocking new possibilities for exploration.

Experience a new take on the most advanced physics-based, off-road adventure from the creators of MudRunner and SnowRunner.

Plan your itinerary wisely by flying over the landscapes with your reconnaissance drone; use your metal detector and camera drone to locate caches of valuable equipment.

Chart through extreme landscapes with your vehicle's arsenal of cutting-edge gadgets, like planting anchors to ascend difficult slopes or activating echo sounders to probe water depth.

Manage your camp by building research structures and hiring experts to unlock new skills and possibilities during your expeditions.

