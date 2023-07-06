Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, Without Fail

Exploding Kittens Reveals New Party Game Titled Without Fail

Check out the latest tabletop game from Exploding Kittens, as they have a party game where you try to do tasks... Without Fail.

Exploding Kittens has revealed a brand new tabletop party game this week, as they have multiple challenges for you to attempt to do Without Fail. The game will have you playing a series of games using the contents in the box as you try to accomplish them in the shortest amount of time or just try to do them to perfection. You can currently buy the game for $25 via their website, or you can get it at Target and Walmart at the end of the month. We got more info from the company about the game below.

""Without Fail offers 150 challenges involving props like a blindfold, cups and balls, dice, pens, and more – all provided in the game box. The challenges are simple, but there's a catch. Before a player begins a challenge, their friends bet on how difficult the challenge can be made without failing. The friend who makes the challenge the hardest becomes that player's teammate, and they both score if the player can successfully complete the challenge. However, if they upped the stakes too high and the challenger fails, then all other players earn a point, and the challenger and their teammate both lose points. Success is based entirely on whether players are good judges of their friends' abilities. Best for players ten and up, Without Fail is ideal for group entertainment but can be played with as few as two players. Easy to learn with a 20-minute play time, the game's endless variations and hysterical curveballs keep players coming back for more. Without Fail provides an entirely new gameplay experience each time, not only due to the number of challenges but because the betting and execution vary each round."

"We've always said our goal at Exploding Kittens is to not only make entertaining games, but to make the players themselves more entertaining," said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. "Without Fail's brand new challenge mechanics take that concept to a new level. Every challenge starts out simple, but quickly gets harder and sometimes impossible as your friends try to outbid each other on what they think you're capable of."

"As we've been seeing more games get noticed on social media, we knew we wanted to make a game that was as fun to watch as it is to play," said Carol Mertz, Senior Game Designer at Exploding Kittens. "Without Fail is meant to incorporate everyone — players and audience alike — to get folks laughing and having a great time whether they're in the room or seeing it on TikTok."

