Extraction Shooter No Time For Pants Has Been Released

The all new extraction shooter game No Time For Pants has been released for Steam, as you upgrade every fight in glorious pixel art

Article Summary No Time For Pants is a new pixel-art extraction shooter, now available on Steam with intense combat upgrades.

Play as N.O.R.M., a replicant fighting through a rogue AI facility full of enemies, loot, and dangers.

Upgrade every run with new guns, mods, gadgets, and implants—each death makes you stronger for the next run.

Procedurally generated levels, permadeath gear loss, and constant threats keep the action fast and challenging.

Indie game developer and publisher Pixel Push Inc. has released its brand-new extraction shooter, No Time For Pants, which is out on Steam. if you haven't checked this game out yet, you're in for the pizel-art fight of your life as every kill gives you some kind of an upgrade to continue the fight, even if you end up doing the whole thing buck naked. You can see mroe in the trailer above before heading off into the fight.

No Time For Pants

You play as N.O.R.M., a Neural Organic Replicant Model that has been enlisted by the facility's rogue AI to help set it free. Venture into the depths of the procedurally generated facility, unlocking new areas to find the loot that you will need to survive. Raid the medical bay for first aid supplies, sweep the security wing for tactical gear, or dive straight into the action by completing missions to advance your escape. Loot is not the only thing you will find in the darkness- Toxic gas, fire, monstrous abominations of technology and flesh that lurk in the shadows… Time and noise are also your enemy- increasing the alert level and drawing out enemies, to push you to the limit each extraction. No Time For Pants will keep you on the edge of your seat. True to the genre, you will lose your gear when you die, but it is never the end. Evolve with every death, building on the progress of each run until N.O.R.M. becomes too powerful to contain.

No Time For Pants is heavily focused on gun play and equipment mechanics to give the player the ultimate power fantasy experience. Attach suppressors, scopes, grips and magazine extensions to dozens of different guns. Modify laser weapons to decrease heat generation, increase firing rate, damage and more. Equip backpacks to increase inventory size, night vision goggles to see in the dark, gas masks to protect from smoke and gas, armor that generates power for experimental laser weapons and much, much more. Implants offer a more permanent way to upgrade each N.O.R.M. They will improve aiming, searching, movement and more to create the best version of N.O.R.M. you can be. N.O.R.M.'s humanity will fade with every implant as he becomes the monster he needs to be to survive… if he was ever human at all.

