Crusader Kings III: All Under Heaven Expansion Arrives This Month

Crusader Kings III has given its next major expansion a release date, as All Under Heaven will arrive on PC and console in late October

Article Summary Crusader Kings III: All Under Heaven expansion launches late October for PC and console players.

Explore new realms including China, Japan, and Southeast Asia with distinct gameplay systems.

Rise as a hegemon, shogun, or god-king, mastering dynastic struggle and tribute politics.

Enjoy new Silk Road trade, government types, historical bookmarks, and immersive Asian traditions.

Paradox Interactive has provided a proper release date for the next Crusader Kings III expansion, as All Under Heaven will arrive in a few weeks. Set up to be their largest expansion to date, the game will head into East Asia where you can explore the lands of China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Each with their own legendary warrior clans, managing vast empires, and intricate power struggles. We have more details belwo and the trailer above, as the expansion arrives on October 28. 2025.

Crusader Kings III: All Under Heaven

Keep a steady hand on the regional hegemon or manage the tumult of dynastic change in China. Revere the Yamato emperor and his regent in Japan, or pursue the path of the samurai warlord. Build a monumental temple facility in the jungles of Southeast Asia and compel weaker kingdoms to pay tribute to your greatness.

China: The Mandate of Heaven Ascend to the highest tier of power with the new Hegemony title, reigning supreme over all empires in the Chinese region. Navigate the Dynastic Cycle, a living system of stability and chaos. Exploit periods of instability to rise to power and reshape the political landscape. Explore the Celestial government system, unique to China. Earn Merit through deeds or the Imperial Examinations, gaining favor and influence. Manage the Imperial Treasury to fund Great Projects, defend against disasters, or expand your influence with statecraft and might.

Japan: Rise of the Shogunate Take control of a Japanese house and forge your destiny. Rise through the intricate courtly system to become a mighty Shogun or Kampaku regent. Strengthen your position through alliances, intrigue, and ritual, or unite the houses through the strength of your samurai armies; which path you take is for you to decide. Lead the Imperial Yamato house to restore power to the Emperor, ushering in an age of imperial grandeur. Experience the rich cultural traditions of Japan, where honor and scandal intertwine, shaping the lives of lords and vassals alike.

Southeast Asia: God-Kings and Temple Empires Rule as a Devaraja with the Mandala Government, uniting tributaries into vast, temple-centered empires. Pay tribute to the God King by performing Tributary Missions as a Tributary ruler, increasing favor with your subjects.

Explore the Silk Road, new Starting Bookmarks and Historical Flavor Thrive along the expansive Silk Road by profiting from the wealth and innovations of China, even if you are far beyond its borders. New historical starting bookmarks bring fresh perspectives and new challenges. Play as iconic characters from the past or forge your unique path. Immerse yourself in Asia's cultural, artistic, and historical nuances with new throne rooms, events, and traditions.



