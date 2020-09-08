Dragon Week Features Regional Dragons In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Upon delaying their first planned Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event for September, Niantic has announced a surprise event: Dragon Week. This event, which will unleash coveted Dragon Foundables, will begin today, Tuesday, September 8 at 9 a.m. Pacific and will run through Tuesday, September 15 at 9 a.m. Pacific. For the first time, Niantic will make all four of the regional Harry Potter: Wizards Unite dragons available to all wizards globally.

The Dragon Week event regional Dragons include four beasts that fans of the books may remember:

Antipodean Opaleye: Fans of the supplemental Harry Potter books may be familiar with this beast, native to New Zealand. It first appeared in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them textbook, which was later adapted into the second Harry Potter film series.

Chinese Fireball: Native to China, this is one of the more popular of the regional dragons due to its prominence in the main book series. A red dragon visually based on Chinese mythology, this was the dragon that Viktor Krum faced in the first challenge of the Triwizard Tournament in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Common Welsh Green: Another Goblet of Fire-featured dragon, this beast from Wales was who Fleur Delacour faced in the Triwizard Tournament. Those who played the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows video game would have also encountered this dragon as the guard of Bellatrix Lestrange's bank vault, but the film depicted a different species.

Peruvian Vipertooth: The Vipertooth wasn't spotlighted in the books as much as the other three regional Dragons, but J. K. Rowling wrote about it on Pottermore, where she suggested it as the source of the illness Dragon Pox that was referenced in the book series.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players will also be able to collect special 1KM Dragon Portmanteaus during Dragon Week. For those looking forward to the Brilliant Event originally intended for this week, Battle of the Department of Mysteries Part 1, that will begin just two hours after Dragon Week concludes.