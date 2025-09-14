Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Extremely Powerful Capybaras, Logoi Games, PM Studios, Studio Bravarda

Extremely Powerful Capybaras Reveals Console Release Date

After having already been out on PC for nearly two years, Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Extremely Powerful Capybaras launches on PS5 and Nintendo Switch after nearly two years on PC.

Play as unique capybara heroes in a four-player co-op roguelite bullet heaven adventure.

Stack randomized skills, collect powerful weapons, and create custom capybara builds each run.

Enjoy all major PC updates on console, with new monsters, elite enemies, and challenging arenas.

Indie game developer Studio Bravarda, along with co-publishers PM Studios and Logoi Games, has given Extremely Powerful Capybaras a console release date. If you haven't checked out the game before now, this is a four-player co-op roguelite adventure where you all play a different capybara, each with their own unique skills and abilities. You can work as a group or split off to do different tasks alone or in different combinations. But ultimately, you must survive together or die off one by one. The game has been out on PC for nearly two years, but finally it's coming to both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch on September 25, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Extremely Powerful Capybaras

They're here to chew grass and kick some…well, you know…and they're fresh out of grass! Step into the paws of the world's relaxed ( an unexpectedly powerful) animal in this over-the-top, high-speed roguelite bullet heaven where you are the storm. Whether you are vibing solo or with up to three friends in local or online co-op party mode, Extremely Powerful Capybaras lets you unleash capybara mayhem as you blast through relentless waves of bizarre enemies, collect absurdly powerful weapons, and stack ridiculous capybara evolutions to become an unstoppable force of fur and fury. No two runs are ever the same in this fast-paced frenzy where cute meets chaos.

Capybaras, Assemble – Unleash the capy-power with a diverse range of capybara heroes, each boasting unique classes, weapons, and combat styles! Whether you're a mighty Warrior or a melodious Bard, prepare to face hordes of enemies in style!

Unleash the capy-power with a diverse range of capybara heroes, each boasting unique classes, weapons, and combat styles! Whether you're a mighty Warrior or a melodious Bard, prepare to face hordes of enemies in style! Solo or Squad up – Are you a lone capy-warrior or a squad commander? Take on the adventure solo or team up with your capy-comrades through Online or Local Co-op for a fur-ocious fight!

Are you a lone capy-warrior or a squad commander? Take on the adventure solo or team up with your capy-comrades through Online or Local Co-op for a fur-ocious fight! Stack It Your Way – Every run brings a fresh set of randomized skills and passives! Pick the perfect combo to complement your capy-build and make each run a unique and thrilling experience. Mix, match, and conquer!

Every run brings a fresh set of randomized skills and passives! Pick the perfect combo to complement your capy-build and make each run a unique and thrilling experience. Mix, match, and conquer! Capy-Coins and Custom Builds – Earn coins and visit the Upgrade Shop to exchange your well-earned coins for powerful ability upgrades. Enhance your gameplay, optimize your strategies, and unleash even greater capy-chaos!

Earn coins and visit the Upgrade Shop to exchange your well-earned coins for powerful ability upgrades. Enhance your gameplay, optimize your strategies, and unleash even greater capy-chaos! The Cursed Gardens – Launch day content includes all major updates from the PC sku, including new monsters, elite enemies and trap-ridden arenas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!