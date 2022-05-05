F1 22 Reveals Miami International Audrome Circuit

In the biggest shake-up for over a decade, F1 22 players will take their seats for the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship in new hybrid cars, as overhauled rules reimagine the race weekend with the inclusion of F1 Sprint races. With a more competitive and unpredictable line-up, players will test their skills across the 2022 calendar, including the International Autodrome for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. In another first, players can step into the glamorous world of Formula 1 with F1 Life, a customisable hub to show off their collection of supercars, clothing, and accessories, earned via gameplay, Podium Pass, and the in-game brand store.

For new and casual fans, the new Adaptive AI keeps less experienced players competitive throughout each race, with opposing AI racers tailored to match the skill level. Accessible menus and handling also return to help players get to the action quickly without the need to understand the complexities of the sport. The refreshed Practice Programs offer more variety with new scoring systems and on-track visualisations. This helps players navigate each twist and turn to perfection before racing for those all-important championship points.

F1 22 also boasts enhancements to returning features, including My Team, allowing players to choose their starting budget based on three entry points: Newcomer, Challenger, and Front Runner. The game sees real-life track updates to Australia, Spain, and Abu Dhabi to reflect recent changes. F1 22 also features its critically acclaimed 10-year Career, complete with a two-player option, and Multiplayer is back for epic races against the global racing community.