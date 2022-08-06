F1 22 Will Be Launching Cross-Play Later This Month

Electronic Arts revealed that they will be launching cross-play into F1 22, a first for the franchise, later this month. A full integration will be coming at the end of August so that players will be able to race against anyone, whether they be on PC, PlayStation or Xbox. Before that, there will be two separate trials, both for fun and to test the system out. The first one will run from August 5th-7th while the second will run from the 12th-14th in both Social Race and Two-Player Career modes. You can find more details on those here.

A highly requested community feature, cross-play integration will improve matchmaking and allow friends to come together regardless of platform. There is also the ability to disable cross-play for those who wish to compete solely against competitors from the same family of devices. Session hosts can invite friends on other platforms via the 'Invite Friends' option in the game lobby. Players can review and accept requests whilst racing by pausing the game and visiting the 'Invites and Requests' option.

F1 22 accurately represents the new era of Formula 1 with revolutionary cars, regulation changes with the inclusion of F1 Sprint, the introduction of the Miami International Autodrome, and circuit updates to Spain, Australia, and Abu Dhabi. New Adaptive AI adjusts the difficulty applied to AI competitors, adapting their speed and competitiveness, and Immersive and Broadcast options for Pit Stops, Formation Laps, and Safety Car periods increase the race-day authenticity.

F1 22 expands its features with F1 Life, a new customisable social hub that allows players to show off their collection of fashion, accessories, trophies and supercars. The eight collectable supercars can be driven on-track in the Pirelli Hot Lap feature, replicating the early part of the race weekend. The game also sees the return of My Team, now with three starting points, the acclaimed 10-year Career with two-player functionality, and Multiplayer, including offline split-screen. VR also makes its debut on PC, offering the most immersive on-track F1® experience to date.