Faaast Penguin Launches On Xbox With Egyptian Nights

Faaast Penguin has finally mad eits way over to Xbox consoles this week, and with it comes a new update for the racing title

Article Summary Faaast Penguin arrives on Xbox with the thrilling Egyptian Nights update featuring new maps and skins.

Join up to 40 players in global resorts with cross-platform racing action for nonstop penguin fun.

Deploy attacks, master Ultimate Rides, and blaze through shortcuts to claim victory in chaotic races.

Customize outfits and rides with new seasonal content while tackling festive challenges and events.

Indie game developer and publisher Historia Inc. has finally released Faaast Penguin for Xbox today, and has given the game a special update as part of the release. The game has received the Egyptian Nights update, giving players new maps inspired by the rich history of Egypt, along with newly added desert-themed skins. The game is also in the middle of its "High-Speed Merry Christmas!" event, where they've added several new limited-time challenges, festive costumes like Santa Claus' suits, and holiday-themed consumables. And with the Xbox release, you can now have 40 racer events with cross-platform play across all three consoles.

Faaast Penguin is an exhilarating and chaotic survival action race game where up to 40 penguins collide and navigate through four different courses. Set in global resort locations, you'll race through high-speed water slides, desert pyramids, jungle waterfalls, and even the clouds! Use attacks, Ultimate Rides, and shortcuts to reach the finish line faster than anyone else. Attack your rivals and fly high into the air! Successfully chain attacks to enter shortcut courses and overtake your competitors. Collect Sardine Cans to activate Ultimate Rides or use the Paraglider for a dramatic comeback. The outcome of the race remains uncertain until the very end! Take on the chaos by tackling rivals and obstacles head-on!

Whether you're playing alone, with friends, or gathering a big group, Faaast Penguin has you covered. Enjoy solo play, party play for up to four, or custom matches with up to 40 players. With cross-platform support, you can play with anyone! Customize your outfits, rides, Ultimate Rides, and emotes to stand out! Some appearances will change based on your gameplay. There's no impact on performance, so enjoy your vacation in your preferred style! New courses and costumes will be added each season! Experience the thrilling survival action and penguin vacation fun!

