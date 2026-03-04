Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARVORE, Fabula Rasa

Fabula Rasa: Dead Man Talking To Premier at SXSW 2026

The game Fabula Rasa: Dead Man Talking will be making its debut at SXSW 2026, giving attendees a chance to try a demo of the title

The game puts players in a medieval town cage, interacting with townsfolk in real-time conversations.

AI-driven narrative and improv elements ensure each playthrough of Fabula Rasa is entirely unique.

Developed by Arvore, the title has already earned over 25 awards and festival nominations worldwide.

Indie game developer Arvore has announced that their latest game, Fabula Rasa: Dead Man Talking, will make its debut at SXSW 2026. This is a fantasy-based VR interactive narrative title in which you find yourself locked in a cage and put on display in the middle of a medieval town. As townsfolk pass by, you'll hear their conversations and find ways to interject yourself, causing all sorts of problems for those who mock you while being imprisoned. Enjoy the trailer and info from the annoucnement here, as the game will be on display from March 14-17 in Austin, Texas.

Fabula Rasa: Dead Man Talking

The bold interactive experiment is driven by real-time conversations, where each of the nine vibrant characters listens and responds to anything the players say and do. The players control how the story unfolds through these interactions, guaranteeing no two experiences will unfold the same way. With over 25 awards and nominations from key gaming and entertainment festivals, Arvore is at the forefront of navigating emerging technology to deliver immersive experiences that meld imagination with storytelling.

"Fabula Rasa started as an experiment, but it's evolved into a project that challenged our team's design capabilities and helped us appreciate the nature of play," said Marcelo Marcati, Game Director on Fabula Rasa: Dead Man Talking, Arvore. "At the heart of this game is an improv experience that blends generative AI with real-time game logic. We are very excited about the kind of immersive storytelling we were able to accomplish, and we hope we have the opportunity to expand the Fabula Rasa universe beyond this demo."

"We're always testing new ways to push the envelope on interactive storytelling at Arvore," said Luiza Justus, Game Director on Fabula Rasa: Dead Man Talking, Arvore. "We wanted to explore how we could use AI not as a tool to expedite processes, but as a storytelling tool to enhance our characters and worlds by making them feel real. We hope audiences feel the love and craftsmanship that went into building Fabula Rasa: Dead Man Talking."

