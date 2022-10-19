Fabular: Once Upon A Spacetime Comes To PC This November

Prismatika and developer Spiritus Games announced that Fabular: Once Upon A Spacetime will launch on PC this November. The team has been teasing this brand-new sci-fi title for a few months now, but today they finally revealed when it would be coming along with a brand-new trailer. The trailer, which we have down at the bottom, shows off more of the game's mechanics and physics-driven combat, so you have a better idea of what you're getting yourself into. Enjoy the trailer below before the game comes to Early Access via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Humble Store on November 10th.

Set within a sci-fi-infused vision of the Middle Ages, Fabular: Once Upon A Spacetime will see players experience a sweeping starfaring tale, as they chart a perilous course through the universe on a quest to reclaim the Sun and save a kingdom from destruction.

Embark on a perilous quest in a procedurally generated universe, where friends and resources are scarce. Prepare your ship before each battle and plan ahead for combat across three realms with unique end-bosses—every mistake could be your last.

Battle your enemies in top-down, tactical physics-based action combat and overcome thrilling duels at the tip of your sword using two playable classes with unique upgrade trees containing 35 "talents" each.

Loot your fallen adversaries to upgrade your arsenal of weapons, shields, and equipment with over 50 unique items to suit your playstyle and survive the next fight. Make life-or-death decisions as you manage critical resources wisely, or risk being stranded in space.

Die and try again. Return to the throne room after each defeat, unlocking new persistent upgrades for an edge on future runs. Meet new faces and seek guidance from old friends, as the court expands throughout your journey.

Save your kingdom against all odds by carving your path through the galaxy, challenging rival knights to intense close-combat encounters. …and if you fall in battle, be prepared to do it all again.