Falinks Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Falinks Raid Day

Today is Falinks Raid Day. Defeat this Galarian Pokémon in Pokémon GO to earn a chance at a possible encounter with Shiny Falinks.

Article Summary Learn how to defeat Falinks in Pokémon GO during today’s special Raid Day for a chance at Shiny Falinks.

Max Out season focuses on Galar with Dynamax Pokémon, featuring Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian in raids.

Discover the top counters for Falinks, including Mega Rayquaza and Shadow Mewtwo, to power up your team.

Find out how many trainers are needed to defeat Falinks and the Shiny rate for this Raid Day event.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Falinks, who appears during today's Raid Day. Let's get into it.

Top Falinks Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Falinks counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Future Strike

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Synchronoise

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Falinks.

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Tapu Lele: Confusion, Nature's Madness

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Fly

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Azelf: Extrasensory, Future Sight

Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Future Sight

Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Falinks can be defeated by solo trainers like almost every Tier Three Raid. Be sure, though, to have the top counters with their best moves unlocked. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Raid Day Pokémon is approximately one in 10. This will only last during Raid Day.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

