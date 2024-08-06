Posted in: Epic Games, Fall Guys, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Creative

Fall Guys Dives Into Fortnite With New Battle Royale & Islands Content

Experience all of the action and chaotic fun of Fall Guys in the middle of Fortnite, as this new crossover event runs for a few weeks.

Epic Games has launched a new bit of synergy with their latest crossover, as Fall Guys has come to Fortnite in a few new ways. The team has added a new map and costumes to the Battle Royale mode of the game, as well as added a new island with some fun content to explore in the creative side of things. We have more info from the devs here as the content will be active for the next few weeks.

Fortnite x Fall Guys

WHERE WE FALLIN': An absolute unit of an obstacle course, Where We Fallin', casts a shadow over the Fortnite Battle Royale Island from now until v31.00 on August 15! Players will need to track down one of several Bean Idols hidden in the Classy Courts arena to transform into a Fall Guys Bean and reach the obstacle course in the sky. Run, mantle, dive, bounce, and more on this course to check off Where We Fallin' Quests and earn rewards! Players have three attempts to set a time per Battle Royale match, but can only complete the course once per match. Completing the course within the 120-second time limit will award gameplay loot for the rest of the match!

FALL GUYS ISLANDS: Play three new Fall Guys islands built by Mediatonic Labs – Falling Up, Tumble Towers, and Blunderdome Blast – and three created in collaboration with Studio 568 and Spiral House – Hex-A-Gone Unlimited, Bean Circuit, and Pegwin Pickup. These islands are now in the Fall Guys' row in Discover; visit the Fortnite blog for their island codes! Fortnite Creators can also now publish Fall Guys Islands in Fortnite. Tools went live on July 23 in UEFN and Creative, and islands created and published with the Fall Guys template may qualify for placement in the "Fall Guys" row in Discover.

Play three new Fall Guys islands built by Mediatonic Labs – Falling Up, Tumble Towers, and Blunderdome Blast – and three created in collaboration with Studio 568 and Spiral House – Hex-A-Gone Unlimited, Bean Circuit, and Pegwin Pickup. These islands are now in the Fall Guys' row in Discover; visit the Fortnite blog for their island codes! Fortnite Creators can also now publish Fall Guys Islands in Fortnite. Tools went live on July 23 in UEFN and Creative, and islands created and published with the Fall Guys template may qualify for placement in the "Fall Guys" row in Discover. BEAN BOD: A player's Fortnite Outfit will morph into a Fall Guys Bean in the obstacle course, in the Lobby and Locker whenever a Fall Guys island is selected, and on Fall Guys islands. How this Bean looks will depend on the equipped Outfit, and it will revert back to its Fortnite version once players complete the obstacle course or exit a Fall Guys island. If the equipped Outfit isn't an original Fortnite character, the Bean will be a preset "default" Bean.

