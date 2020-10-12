Fall Guys Is Getting A Sonic The Hedgehog Costume

SEGA and Devolver Digital have apparently teamed up to bring Sonic The Hedgehog to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. For a while now, we've kind of been wondering when the developers at Mediatonic would start talking with other companies and start incorporating costumes from other games into theirs. It only makes sense from a fan standpoint as the game's popularity would continue if some of the most famous characters in video games started popping up as bodysuits in the game for you to go jumping around in. But up until now, we've heard nothing about anyone wanting to do such a thing. Well, that's probably going to change starting today as the company unveiled this Sonic The Hedgehog-inspired costume which will be added to the highly popular battle royale platformer as part of its Season 2 content.

So how do you manage to get one of these outfits? The suit will be available starting on Wednesday, October 14th, as players will be able to purchase it in the store for 10 crowns. You're probably wondering, of all the franchises int he gaming world, why Sonic is now appearing in the game. Well, it's all part of SEGA's 60th Anniversary. It is pretty cool that we're getting the character added to the game like this so fans of the hedgehog can play as him, but we're also kind of surprised there isn't a full list of Sonic characters being added. Of all the characters that would fit into the form of this suit, why is there no Dr. Robotnik? Maybe that's something we might see down the road? In any case, you can get the costume starting tomorrow as you try to go fast in this season's courses.