Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout 76: Atlantic City

Fallout 76: Atlantic City Releases New Deep Dive Video

Check out the first deep dive video for Fallout 76: Atlantic City, as Bethesda will be releasing a series of them up until launch.

Bethesda Softworks has released the first of a series of deep-dive videos for Fallout 76: Atlantic City as they prepare for the latest expansion. The 14-minute video, which we have for you here, goes over a lot of the design work and what you'll encounter, all with commentary from the developers who put the work into making it. Along with the video, we got new info from their latest blog telling us about a chance to start playing the content on the Public Test Server, which we have a snippet of and a special Halloween contest below.

Head On Over To Atlantic City

Eager travelers don't have to wait long to experience what the Boardwalk has to offer! Starting October 3, the first release of Atlantic City content will be available to play on our Public Test Server. There is more to our December update than Atlantic City. We've continued to improve upon the early game experience for new players and want to hear your feedback on the changes! Starting September 28th, our Public Test Server will open to all PC players who own a copy of Fallout 76 on Steam. This iteration of the PTS will not have any character imports initially. Getting your feedback on a fresh character waking up in the Vault is what we are focused on here. "But what about Atlantic City?" You ask. On October 3rd, we will update the PTS build to include not only Atlantic City content for our December update, but also the ability to change the weather in your C.A.M.P! For now, you will have two different weather settings to play around with… for now.

Fallout 76 Haunted Shelter Competition

Calling all ghosts, goblins and ghouls! Halloween is almost upon us, and it's time to get your C.A.M.Ps and shelters ready for the spooky season. From October 2 to October 27, we invite you to submit your boo-tiful photos of your shelters decked out and ready for haunting – err…celebrating. After the submission period ends on October 27, we'll select 10 finalists and invite the developers to vote on their favorite shelter or C.A.M.P. Winners will be announced on October 31. No tricks, just treats – the top 5 shelters or C.A.M.P.s will be granted Atoms for their winning submissions.

First Place: 7600 Atoms

Second and Third Place: 5000 Atoms

Fourth and Fifth Place: 2000 Atoms

We'll share the submission link on our social media and official Discord with the rules and regulations October 2. We also encourage you to share images and videos of your creepy C.A.M.P.s and Shelters in our Discord! You may even get your C.A.M.P. featured on our social media! We can't wait to see your fang-tastic creations!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!