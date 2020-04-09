Fallout 76: Wastelanders Receives A Brand New Trailer

Bethesda Softworks has decided to drop a brand new trailer for Wastelanders today before its added to Fallout 76 next week. The latest expansion for the game has been met with delay after delay, but it looks like we'll finally see it released to the public on April 14th. But before we get there, we have the latest trailer for you at the bottom to check out. If you're not familiar with it, the Wastelanders expansion brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players. You'll be getting a new main quest, human NPCs, new choices, companions, a reputation system, and a number of other additions to enhance the game. You will forge alliances with new factions, and then use those alliances to unlock secrets of West Virginia, either solo or as a group. Here's some added info from Bethesda about the expansion along with the trailer.

"People have returned to West Virginia in Fallout 76: Wastelanders. Two opposing factions are fighting for the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed, and you will be the one to tip the scales. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Your choices will have lasting effects on the world and the lives of these newcomers. Embark on a new questline, forge alliances with the competing factions, and uncover the truth of what's hidden in the mountains."

Wastelanders includes:

New Main Quest – Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest, starting from the moment you leave Vault 76.

Human NPCs – Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents.

New Creatures and Gear – Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor.

Choices and Reputation – Alter the fates of those you meet with dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system.

Game Optimizations – Many optimizations and interface improvements, including a new way to track your quests as you explore the wasteland.