Fallout 76's Steel Dawn Update Will Drop On December 1st

Bethesda Softworks revealed more details to the next Fallout 76 expansion, Steel Dawn, which will be released on December 1st. This latest free expansion brings about the first chapter of the Brotherhood of Steel questline, which will allow you to expand on April's Wastelanders update. This new drop of content will add new NPC's, new locations, new options to expand C.A.M.P. Shelters, new weapons, new armaments, and a lot of chaos. You can read more about what it's all about below along with the trailer that should excite some old-school Fallout fans.

Steel Dawn is the first chapter in the new Brotherhood of Steel questline, free for Fallout 76 players. Paladin Leila Rahmani and her troops have arrived from California to establish a new Appalachian chapter. Work with or against the other Factions to achieve success. Visit settlements populated with new NPCs and unlock powerful weapons and armor from the Brotherhood arsenal. Join in their mission to rebuild society and aid in securing valuable technology – but only you can determine how it will be used. Coming December 1, 2020. New Questline – Determine how you will aid The Brotherhood of Steel NPCs in the first chapter of their new all-new story.

New Locations and Gear – Unlock unique weapons and armor from Steel Dawn and explore new locations newly populated with members of The Brotherhood and other factions.

Season 3 Scoreboard – Join Time Operative K.D. Inkwell in her quest for the Guild of Antiquities and rank up to unlock new rewards including C.A.M.P. Allies, Lunchboxes, and more. Beginning December 15.

C.A.M.P. Shelters – Build and decorate in new underground, instanced spaces separate from your main C.A.M.P. Complete a new quest and get your first Shelter free starting December 1.

Lite Allies – Recruit two new allies as you rank up during Season 3, who offer bonuses exclusively from your C.A.M.P.